EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An agreement among county, state and national organizations will allow a section of airspace in the township to be used for military and commercial testing.

Howard Kyle, president of the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park in EHT, announced the agreement signed Friday by officials representing U.S. Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command, the NARTP and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.

The agreement will create a test and evaluation corridor for the development of uncrewed aerial systems, or drones, and advanced air mobility technology.

The NARTP was awarded $2.249 million in federal funds earlier this year.

“This agreement is a significant accomplishment and will demonstrate the NARTP’s ability to facilitate aviation research,” said NARTP Chairman Mark Loeben, a retired Air Force major general and current American Airlines captain, in a news release. “USTRANSCOM and AMC are major players in aviation. Their interest in working with the NARTP helps to advance both the development of the NARTP and the emerging aviation industry in New Jersey’s Atlantic County.”

Under the agreement, the parties will develop a prototype dual-use East Coast test and evaluation corridor to be used in demonstrating, developing and evaluating new technology for military, commercial, academic and federal government use.

Advanced air mobility involves the use of electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft to move people and cargo between places not easily served by other modes of transportation. That and the drone technology are being developed rapidly by government and military agencies and private industry, Kyle said, and the testing corridor will help prepare this technology for national airspace.

The corridor will run between Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Facilities involved in the agreement will serve as launching and landing spots within the corridor, including the NARTP.

“The (agreement) is an outcome of the NARTP’s work with AMC and FAA on the Airfield Autonomy Initiative that involves the testing and demonstration of automated lawn mowing, foreign object debris sweeping, and perimeter patrol in both military and civilian airfield environments,” Kyle said.

The Economic Alliance, which leads economic development in the county, provided funding for portions of the agreement using U.S. Economic Development Administration planning grant funds.

"Opening the airspace for military and civilian UAS/AAM research will create significant economic development opportunities that will benefit the entire state of New Jersey,” alliance President Lauren Moore said in a news release.