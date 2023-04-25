CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A merger between Cape Regional Health System, owner of Cape May County’s only hospital, and Cooper University Health Care took a step forward with the announcement Tuesday that both sides have signed a “definitive agreement.”

The health care systems announced the planned merger in December. Together, the two hospitals will have a combined revenue of $2.2 billion. The annual revenue at the much larger Cooper system is already listed at $2 billion.

“We are very excited to take our relationship with Cooper to the next level, as we share the same vision to provide the highest quality health care to our communities,” Garry Gilbert, chairman of Cape Regional’s board of trustees, said in a statement Tuesday.

The next step will be to obtain regulatory approvals, which hospital officials say will take about a year.

"The signing of this definitive agreement to merge is an important milestone in bringing together two of the region's most trusted health systems. I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard to bring Cooper and Cape Regional to this point because I know that, together, we will do great things for the residents and visitors to Cape May County and patients across South Jersey," said George E. Norcross III, chairman of Cooper’s board of trustees.

In recent years, Cape Regional has undertaken extensive expansions. Last year, hospital officials announced a $3 million gift from the family of Larry L. Luing, which resulted in the emergency department being named in his honor, and close to $1 million more came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development program. The Cape Regional Foundation set a $12 million goal for fundraising for planned improvements.

Last year also saw setbacks, with the hospital ending maternity services.

The hospital is one of the largest employers in the county. The shore county presents challenges for health services, with the population increasing about tenfold each summer, including more than 1 million people in the county on summer weekends.

A statement from both hospitals said the agreement was reached after two months of due diligence.

“The signing of this definitive agreement is a testament to the strong working relationship that Cape Regional and Cooper have developed over many years of working together to serve the residents and visitors of Cape May County,” said Joanne Carrocino, the president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. “It is truly an exciting advancement for both of our organizations.”

Cooper is based in Camden and is southern New Jersey’s only academic health system and Level I trauma center. Cape Regional Health System has earned the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission and is an integrated health care delivery system serving residents throughout Cape May County.

There were few details released about the signed agreement. A spokesperson with Cooper said Tuesday they did not have any further information beyond what was included in a news release.

“A great deal of work has been done by both teams to get us to this point, and we are optimistic that we will be able to complete this transaction and bring additional advanced cancer and specialty health care services to local residents close to where they live,” Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli, co-CEO of Cooper, said in the release.

“Today, we are incredibly proud to announce this important next step in bringing together two anchor institutions in the southern New Jersey region,” said Kevin O’Dowd, co-CEO of Cooper. “We look forward to working with our future colleagues at Cape Regional to build upon their tremendous tradition of service to the residents and visitors of Cape May County.”