GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A new project is set to meet state requirements to make township housing more affordable.

The township signed onto a redevelopment agreement last week that is set to create 200 units of affordable housing off Wrangleboro Road.

Mayor Anthony Coppola said at a Township Council meeting March 28 the project was needed to meet the township’s large affordable-housing obligations that were established over a series of settlement agreements.

The Wrangleboro Road apartment project will span nearly 30 acres and consist of 198 units, all of which will be deed restricted to tenants whose incomes fall below certain regional thresholds. The council voted March 28 to authorize the township to enter into the redevelopment agreement after a presentation from Erin Simone, an associate at the township’s law firm, Maley Givens.

It also ratified a new settlement agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center, the nonprofit that deals in municipalities' affordable-housing obligations.

The developer of the project is identified as Galloway Family Apartments LLC, a firm based in Haddonfield, Camden County. The firm shares an address with an office of the Walters Group, a Barnegat Township-based development firm, and Joseph Del Duca, a partner and affordable housing director at the Walters Group, is listed as a redeveloper contact. The Walters Group website indicates the firm specializes in the development of affordable, senior and market-rate housing in New Jersey.

The Walters Group has not returned a request for comment.

Under the agreement, the developer is to attempt to leverage tax-credit financing and apply for government affordable-housing subsidies. The state Affordable Housing Production Fund could offer the developer a subsidy as high as $150,000 per unit; and the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit could offer the developer an annual tax credit valued at either 4% or 9% of qualifying project costs over a decade. As the state and federal tax credit programs are awarded on a competitive basis, the developer is not guaranteed to obtain them.

In addition to state and federal aid, the developer could receive local support as well. The agreement requires the township and developer to consider a financial arrangement in which the developer would make payments in lieu of taxes to financially support the project.

Half of the units at the complex are to be reserved for tenants with low incomes, which is defined as an income no greater than half of the regional median income, a weighted average of county median incomes as compiled by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and the other half will be designated for residents with moderate incomes, which is defined as an income between 50% and 80% of the regional median income. Thirteen percent of the units are to be reserved for residents with very low incomes, which are defined as being equal to or less than 30% of regional median income.

An April 2022 report from the Affordable Housing Professionals of New Jersey recorded the regional median income as $78,130 for a three-person household. This implies the upper-bounds for moderate, low and very low incomes for three-person households in the region are set at $62,504, $39,065 and $23,439, respectively.

The project helps the township meet its affordable-housing obligations under the Mount Laurel doctrine. Established by a 1975 ruling from the New Jersey Supreme Court, the Mount Laurel doctrine deems that a municipality has an obligation to provide affordable housing under the state constitution.

A municipality that fails to comply with its affordable-housing obligations is vulnerable to a builder’s remedy lawsuit, in which a developer sues to be allowed to proceed with a project that provides affordable housing.

Galloway and the Fair Share Housing Center signed an amended settlement agreement March 24 that reestablishes the township’s overall affordable-housing obligations following a midpoint review. Adjustments had to be made to anticipate changes in several plans and the death of a housing project in the Blue Heron Pines East development. The latter project was set to bring in 944 total housing units with a large share set aside as affordable, before it fell through in 2019 after 12 years of development talks.

The township is now required to obtain 884 total affordable-housing credits to be in compliance with the latest round of Mount Laurel evaluations and needs 1,212 credits based on previous Mount Laurel rounds. As is the case with the Wrangleboro Road development, 13% of the total affordable housing units built in the township must be deed restricted to very low income households.

The settlement with housing center delineates developments through which the township anticipates obtaining 909 credits to comply with the latest Mount Laurel round. In addition to the Wrangleboro Road project, the township anticipates meeting its needs through several other projects, including the Arc of Atlantic County, which is to provide 15 affordable units; 10 affordable units at the Hansen Women House; and 46 units at Seashore Housing LP at Seashore Gardens Living Center, which recently agreed to a sale to Atlas Healthcare Group.

The township has previously tried to lessen its affordable-housing obligations through agreements with other municipalities. In the 2000s, Galloway and Bridgeton considered entering into an agreement that would reduce the former’s affordable-housing obligation in exchange for money from Galloway’s affordable housing trust fund. The Fair Share Housing Center went to the courts to stop the proposed deal.

Coppola has said he hoped the Wrangleboro Road development could house public employees with starting salaries, such as teachers and police officers. He said it was important the project challenge the stigma surrounding affordable housing and that it benefit low-income households while not acting as a nuisance to its neighbors. During the meeting, Coppola expressed concerns that failing to come to a redevelopment agreement with a housing provider of its choice would allow for a developer of which the township disapproves to proceed with a new project via a builder’s remedy lawsuit.

“It’s got to be a win-win for our community,” Coppola said.