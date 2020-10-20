Aging water main pipes being replaced in Ocean City

New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 10,300 feet of aging water main beginning this week in Ocean City.
The project also includes replacing 12 fire hydrants and 406 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route, according to information released by the company on Monday.
The company, which is based in Camden County, will upgrade the aging 4-, 6-, 8- and 12-inch water lines, installed as far back as the 1910’s, with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:
• Delaney Place from Atlantic Avenue to Corinthian Avenue
• Third Street from Atlantic Avenue to Corinthian Avenue
• St. James Place from Atlantic Avenue to Corinthian Avenue
• First Street from Atlantic Avenue to Corinthian Avenue
• Bay Avenue from 18th Street to 26th Street
This $4.1 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community, the company said.
This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state, the company said.
New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractors, Perna Finnigan, Inc. and Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. began work Monday and expect to be completed by the end of February, weather permitting, the company said.
Work hours on Bay Avenue are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the company said.
Work hours on the remainder of the streets are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, shifting to 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting November 2, the company said.
Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule, the company said.
Final street restorations will be completed in coordination with the Ocean City and the Cape May County Municipal Utilties Authority in the spring, the company said.
For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, the company said.
All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction, the company said. New Jersey American Water advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.
