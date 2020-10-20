Aging water main pipes being replaced in Ocean City

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractors, Perna Finnigan, Inc. and Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. began work Monday and expect to be completed by the end of February, weather permitting, the company said.

Work hours on Bay Avenue are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the company said.

Work hours on the remainder of the streets are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, shifting to 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting November 2, the company said.

Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule, the company said.

Final street restorations will be completed in coordination with the Ocean City and the Cape May County Municipal Utilties Authority in the spring, the company said.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, the company said.

All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction, the company said. New Jersey American Water advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

