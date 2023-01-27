Agencies stage outreach at Atlantic City's Renaissance Plaza

ATLANTIC CITY — Social services agencies, aided by police, set up shop in Renaissance Plaza on Friday afternoon to offer assistance with housing, jobs and substance abuse treatment to anyone willing to accept help.

Court representatives were also on hand to help clear outstanding warrants.

A few people took advantage of the offer, talking to case workers in a Volunteers of America trailer, but many more continued to hang out in front of the Pay Less Liquor store there.

Over the last couple of years, residents and community leaders have expressed concerns about the drinking and loitering homeless people at the plaza. Some have even called the plaza unsafe.

Still, there are multi-million dollar plans to refinance the Renaissance Plaza on Atlantic Avenue. Private real estate investment firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation announced earlier this month a $7.5 million year-end refinancing for a 7-year fixed rate loan for the 76,000-square-foot shopping center.

Renaissance Plaza is the home of the city's only corporate food store, a position that was further cemented in December when a long-touted, publicly funded plan to bring a new supermarket to the city fell apart.

Residents who have options say they don't use the plaza to shop because of the number of vagrants, drug use and trash.

The social agencies were there for that reason — to help those who need assistance.

"Residents need housing and jobs, and the homeless need a place to go during the day," said Gerald Cherry, 56, after talking to outreach workers Friday afternoon.

Cherry said the Atlantic City Rescue Mission provides a place to sleep and some food, but people have to find somewhere else to go during the day.

He does not stay in the mission anymore, he said, but walks the streets trying to find a place to get warm.

Cherry said he hasn't had a job since about 2004 or 2005, when he got sick. His last job was working for the Atlantic City Convention Center, doing cleaning jobs, he said.

Police Chief James Sarkos said police are restricted in how much they can do to move vagrants along when they are on private property, such as on the sidewalk in front of the liquor store and Save-A-Lot grocery store.

"It's not illegal to loiter," Sarkos said. But, ,he added, it is illegal to loiter with intent to engage in drug selling or prostitution. It's also illegal to block city sidewalks.

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who represents the 3rd ward, where Renaissance Plaza is located, said its location near the Gateway Head Start Early Education Center preschool is a particular problem. Sometimes those who loiter engage in drug use and sexual behavior behind the store, and little kids are exposed to such behavior, Shabazz said.

"They can't hang out here," Shabazz said.

Over the years, the Plaza has developed a reputation for not being safe.

"There's a lot of vagrants, homeless people begging, it's not well lit. ... It's a hub for vagrants and people with bad intentions," said Brian Ireland, an Atlantic City resident and vice president of the planning board. "All it does is make it harder for people to get food since people don't feel safe enough to even get out of their cars."

Residents said Renaissance Plaza has only gotten worse over time.

“The Atlantic City Police Department regularly attends community meetings where residents bring up concerns at Renaissance Plaza," Sarkos said. "ACPD is working very diligently with all our social services partners to address these concerns.”

"Like I said before, it's going to need a dramatic improvement," Ireland said. "It needs to feel a little safer. It's just so unattractive."

Some of that improvement may come in the form of the corporate financing recently set in place for renovation. A company official said the plaza is worth the investment.

“Despite the challenges brought upon by the pandemic, this property has done exceptionally well,” said Joe Press, chief operating officer at Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation in a news release announcing the financing. “Owning one-of-a-kind, irreplaceable assets will always be in demand.”

On Friday, about a dozen men of all ages were standing around talking and joking.

"I was homeless a lot of years," said Isaac Bethea, 69, of Atlantic City. Now he has housing in a senior citizens' building, he said.

Bethea said he retired early after years as a chef and got help from many places to kick his heroin habit. He had never been much of a drinker, but when he stopped using drugs he started drinking, he said.

Now he relies on God to help him moderate his behavior and tries to help people who need a place to stay on cold nights.

"I have empathy for people who don't have a clue. Who am I to judge? I've done worse than most," Bethea said. "That's what I have done, not who I am."