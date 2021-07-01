Afternoon showers not a part of severe thunderstorm watch, here's what to know

South Jersey is in for an afternoon and evening of strong to severe storms that may bring damaging winds and flooding rain. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect, with flooding rains possible overnight.
The watch, which is in place through 8 p.m., is in effect for all of South Jersey. A watch means the ingredients are available for severe thunderstorms to form, they just have not yet. If property and life threatening storms develop, a severe thunderstorm warning will be put into place.
Another day of hot, humid air, as well as an approaching cold front create an unstable airmass, ripe for thunderstorm development.
The strong to severe weather will come with a line of storms late in the afternoon. The line will enter the New Jersey Turnpike corridor around 4 p.m. and move east. Here is when the storms may pass be your town.
Bridgeton and Hammonton - 4:30 p.m.
Stafford, Mays Landing, Cape May Court House - 5 p.m.
Atlantic City, Cape May - 5:30 p.m.
Do note that there will be rain showers, even a thunderstorm before this time. This will not carry severe weather but can bring a brief heavy downpours, cooling us down. On a positive note, these earlier showers will help stabilize the air, which may limit the impacts the line of storms brings later in the day.
Damaging winds will be the main concern with these storms. Cuts down hanging tree limbs and secure loose objects. Have a way to receive weather alerts. The Press website will push out warnings as they come along. Severe weather alerts are send for subscribers of the daily weather newsletter.
While unlikely, a tornado is not ruled out with this. Find a safe place in the low probability a warning does occur. Stay in the center of your building, as low to the ground as possible and away from windows.
Roadway flooding is possible. The rain will be tropical and torrential. However, storms should be moving fast enough to prevent a rapid accumulation of rain. Rather, overnight rain may bring more flooding issues, as they will be slower moving, while still carrying lots of moisture.
The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, put the region in a level two of five risk for severe weather, a slight risk. This means that scattered severe storms will be possible, not a definite. A slight risk is fairly common for the region. In Atlantic County, there have been seven slight risks in 2021, including Thursday's.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny and sultry. Rain develops after midnight.
Isolated morning storms with scattered afternoon storms
Showers likely through mid-morning. Then, dry, with line of storms, possible severe late. Rain into the night.
Unsettled. Rain likely at times, mainly during the afternoon and night. Damp.
A washout is possible. Cool and damp.
Windy from the southwest. Cloudy, with some rain.
