Afternoon showers not a part of severe thunderstorm watch, here's what to know

South Jersey is in for an afternoon and evening of strong to severe storms that may bring damaging winds and flooding rain. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect, with flooding rains possible overnight.

The watch, which is in place through 8 p.m., is in effect for all of South Jersey. A watch means the ingredients are available for severe thunderstorms to form, they just have not yet. If property and life threatening storms develop, a severe thunderstorm warning will be put into place.

Another day of hot, humid air, as well as an approaching cold front create an unstable airmass, ripe for thunderstorm development.

The strong to severe weather will come with a line of storms late in the afternoon. The line will enter the New Jersey Turnpike corridor around 4 p.m. and move east. Here is when the storms may pass be your town.

Bridgeton and Hammonton - 4:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stafford, Mays Landing, Cape May Court House - 5 p.m.

Atlantic City, Cape May - 5:30 p.m.