After Trump Plaza implosion, life returns to normal in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Nothing much interrupts a stroll on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on a sunny day.

Even the implosion of one of the resort’s most famous buildings caused only a slight pause Wednesday afternoon.

The implosion of the 39-story Trump Plaza casino tower happened at 9:08 a.m. The demolition briefly enveloped the Boardwalk, beach and nearby streets in smoke.

But by 1 p.m., the smoke had cleared and it was mostly business as usual in Atlantic City.

A smattering of passersby stopped on Missouri Avenue to view the rubble, which was mostly contained behind chain-link fencing in one giant pile.

Most people parked their cars on the side of the road, briefly exited to take photos of the debris with their phones and then got back in their cars and quickly drove away.

“It’s amazing that it dropped into one pile,” said Jerry White, 45, of Bel Air, Maryland.

White usually visits Atlantic City every weekend, but he drove up a day early to watch the implosion.

“I’ve never seen a building demolished,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}