After successful first event in Wildwood, Barefoot Country Music Festival plans return for 2022

WILDWOOD — The Barefoot Country Music Festival will return to the beach in Wildwood next summer after a successful first event over the weekend, organizers announced via Twitter late Sunday night.

"We can't thank y'all enough for sticking with us through this crazy year - it means the world to us! Please take a moment to give us feedback. We only want to get better for y'all. Tell us what you loved or didn’t and save the date - June 16-19, 2022," the event's official Twitter account tweeted just after midnight.

Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Lynyrd Skynyrd headlined the Barefoot Country Music Fest that began Friday and closed on Sunday.

Plans for the festival were first reported in December 2019 and originally scheduled for June 19-21, 2020. The festival was postponed in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was originally rescheduled for June 24-27, 2021, on the city’s beach before being moved to August.

Organizers Southern Entertainment have organized similar music festivals across the country, including Carolina Country Music Fest, Wild & Wonderful Country Music Fest, Gravedigger’s Ball, Carolina Country Music Cruise and Greenville Country Music Fest.

