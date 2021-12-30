After six years leading force, Pleasantville police chief begins new journey

Riggin said now was the right time for him to leave his police career.

“Things where I took a big role, all of them have gone stale at this point, and I am very realistic about that, so all of them need to be reenergized with new ideas and new people,” Riggin said.

He said he was excited for Williams’ tenure, who Riggin said will put a greater emphasis on reducing the number of car accidents in the city.

“I won’t box in the people following me or pretend to know what happens next, because I think that it would be counterproductive,” Riggin said. “I think people are really supporting them and looking for big things from them.”

Williams, who had been serving as Pleasantville’s deputy chief, said he learned a great deal from his predecessor about collaborating with residents to create a stronger, safer city.

“One of the things that he has taught me is addressing the public and things like that, because he’s always been big with that,” Williams said.