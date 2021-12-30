After six years leading force, Pleasantville police chief begins new journey

Police Chief Sean Riggin has propelled the Pleasantville Police Department forward in its embrace of modern law-enforcement practices for more than six years. But for Riggin, it is time to embark on a new career.
Riggin, 46, is leaving the position at the start of 2022. He said Wednesday he has been gradually transitioning out of the role since August and transferring authority to incoming Chief James Williams.
After four years in the Army and about four more working as a corrections officer and drill instructor for the Atlantic County jail, Riggin joined the Pleasantville police force in 2001. He said he’d wanted to be a police officer ever since he realized he “couldn’t fly a rocket ship.”
“There are people who have a really good answer for why you want to be a police officer. I never wanted to be anything else, I never really felt like I had a choice,” he said.
Riggin’s tenure as chief, which began in May 2015, was defined by his efforts to strengthen relationships between the police and the community.
Soon after his appointment, he created the Pleasantville Police-Community Advisory Board, an institution designed to facilitate communication between residents and the police. It includes representatives of organizations such as the Coalition for a Safe Community, the Fellowship of Churches, the NAACP and the National Action Network. He also co-founded the Pleasantville Police Foundation in 2016, which raises funds for community organizations.
“I was coming in as chief, and I knew that we had a department that wanted to be really engaged in the community,” he said.
Riggin said the creation of the advisory board and the beginning of his time as chief happened amid a drop in police manpower and a surge in violent crime. Looking for solutions, he turned to reports from the Taskforce on 21st Century Policing created by then President Barack Obama and chaired by then Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey. Riggin credits the advisory board with reducing violent crime and helping law enforcement better communicate with residents and understand the complaints they have about policing.
“We weren’t going to be able to maintain public safety without really leveraging community support,” he said. “It created lines of communication, and it created a kind of built-in legitimacy for us.”
The advisory board has become more important the past two years, in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. Riggin said the communication between the department and the board has helped avoid the unrest seen in other U.S. cities.
“We were able to have useful conversations with these social groups as they came through, but you can always do better,” he said.
The Pleasantville Police Foundation, meanwhile, has sponsored important community events and grants over the past five years. It annually awards a $2,000 scholarship to local students and ensures that no Pleasantville child has to pay any more than $25 per season to participate in youth sports. The foundation also provided funds to restore the Pleasantville Police Explorer program, which encourages young people to consider policing as a career. Riggin had been the chief operating officer of the foundation. The role will be taken over by Williams.
Riggin also advanced new anti-violence practices in the city over his tenure. In 2018, he led a campaign to convince voters to approve a tax increase for ShotSpotter, a network of microphones set up across the city to detect and locate gunfire.
Mayor Judy Ward said Riggin has been an exemplary public servant, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s been such an integral part of our community,” Ward said.
Former Mayor Jesse Tweedle also praised his former chief.
“He’s the epitome of what professionalism is all about,” Tweedle said. “His biggest attribute is the fact that he’s community oriented, and he’s very sensitive to the needs of others.”
Riggin has received countywide accolades as well. Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County in October named Riggin the 2021 Crime Stopper of the Year.
“He leads by example,” Tweedle said. “He’s dedicated to the point where he does nothing less than excellence.”
Riggin has displayed a talent for building community bridges since his time in the military. Although he planned to join the Army as a military police officer, he was steered toward becoming a civil affairs specialist, an engineer and an Arabic linguist for the Army Special Operations Command, positions for which he was given a security clearance. He acted as a military interface for civilians who have experienced disasters or armed conflict. He served in multiple countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina during the Bosnian War.
Riggin holds positions with an array of charitable organizations outside the department, including the Boy Scouts, Coalition for a Safe Community, Jewish Family Service Advisory Board and the Police Athletic League. And in 2018, he was appointed Pleasantville fire director, a position he held until 2020. In 2017, he went to St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma to help with rescue efforts and to check in on his father-in-law, who was living in the territory.
“All of those things are just part of the bigger mosaic,” he said. “I just kept showing up to meetings because I wanted to know what was happening and I wanted not to miss opportunities for my community and my department.”
Riggin said now was the right time for him to leave his police career.
“Things where I took a big role, all of them have gone stale at this point, and I am very realistic about that, so all of them need to be reenergized with new ideas and new people,” Riggin said.
He said he was excited for Williams’ tenure, who Riggin said will put a greater emphasis on reducing the number of car accidents in the city.
“I won’t box in the people following me or pretend to know what happens next, because I think that it would be counterproductive,” Riggin said. “I think people are really supporting them and looking for big things from them.”
Williams, who had been serving as Pleasantville’s deputy chief, said he learned a great deal from his predecessor about collaborating with residents to create a stronger, safer city.
“One of the things that he has taught me is addressing the public and things like that, because he’s always been big with that,” Williams said.
Riggin said he is considering doing international disaster-relief work. He recalled positive experiences he had working with the ambassador of Liberia to the United States and the Liberian attorney general about developing an exchange training program between the Liberian National Police and the Pleasantville Police Department.
“I had built some really good relationships with people throughout that the whole time, and again, things like that kind of solidified what I wanted to do next,” he said.
Riggin is currently enrolled at the University of Delaware, where he is studying disaster science at the Biden School of Public Policy. He is set to graduate with a master’s degree from the program by the end of 2022.
