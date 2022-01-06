After seven months, Buena Borough Council accepts councilman's resignation

Opponents of the current borough government maintain that any appointment to replace Palmieri would be illegal, because Palmieri resigned in May and the period for council to appoint a replacement has expired. They hold that if the seat is filled on an interim basis, it must be done so via special election.

Palmieri himself appeared at the Dec. 20 Borough Council meeting, where he insisted that his former colleagues vote to accept his resignation and finally put the matter to rest.

Some residents partially credit the borough’s reluctance to accept Palmieri’s resignation as something that impacted the outcome of the November elections. Breaking with a statewide shift rightward, Buena saw a mother-daughter pair of Democratic candidates, Patricia and Gina Andaloro, defeat then Council President Rosalie Baker and then Councilman Joseph Mancuso Jr., both Republicans.

Baker had served on the governing body for almost 30 years before losing reelection bid this past November. Patricia Andaloro told The Press after the meeting that she had about 21 years of experience in public office, spending nine as a borough clerk and 12 more on city council before temporarily retiring and running for office again this year.