After seven months, Buena Borough Council accepts councilman's resignation

More than seven months after a former councilman announced he was stepping down from borough government, his resignation has finally been made official.
The Buena Borough Council unanimously voted to accept the resignation of former Councilman Aldo Palmieri at the 2022 borough reorganization meeting Thursday night, which was held remotely via conference call. The resignation will be retroactive to May 10, 2021, when Palmieri first publicly announced his intention to leave his office.
The delay in accepting Palmieri’s resignation has fueled months of controversy in the borough, leading to prolonged disputes over when the former councilman resigned and how the borough ought to fill the vacancy his resignation creates.
Buena Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan said at the Nov. 22 council meeting that there had been “a number of inconsistencies and irregularities” regarding how the vacancy on the council had been handled. She asked that the council wait while she analyzes the relevant statutory and case law before it moves forward with a decision on how to proceed to fill the seat.
She had previously maintained at the Nov. 8 council meeting that Palmieri had not technically resigned after submitting his letter of resignation in April and announcing his resignation in May.
Opponents of the current borough government maintain that any appointment to replace Palmieri would be illegal, because Palmieri resigned in May and the period for council to appoint a replacement has expired. They hold that if the seat is filled on an interim basis, it must be done so via special election.
Palmieri himself appeared at the Dec. 20 Borough Council meeting, where he insisted that his former colleagues vote to accept his resignation and finally put the matter to rest.
Some residents partially credit the borough’s reluctance to accept Palmieri’s resignation as something that impacted the outcome of the November elections. Breaking with a statewide shift rightward, Buena saw a mother-daughter pair of Democratic candidates, Patricia and Gina Andaloro, defeat then Council President Rosalie Baker and then Councilman Joseph Mancuso Jr., both Republicans.
Baker had served on the governing body for almost 30 years before losing reelection bid this past November. Patricia Andaloro told The Press after the meeting that she had about 21 years of experience in public office, spending nine as a borough clerk and 12 more on city council before temporarily retiring and running for office again this year.
The other factor residents tended to point to when explaining the loss of the two Republican incumbents was the council’s July dissolution of a borough fire district that had been serviced by the local Landisville Fire Company for 99 years. The dissolution was made after a series of investigations led by the New Jersey Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health unearthed over two dozen code violations at the fire company.
Supporters of the Landisville company note it did eventually pass inspection in June 2021, and they maintain losing a fire district could compromise resident safety.
The consequences of the November election were evident at the Thursday meeting.
Councilwomen Patricia Andaloro and Gina Andaloro, newly inaugurated into office, made and seconded the motion to accept Palmieri’s resignation. They also cast votes against several motions proposed by the council’s Republicans, who still hold a 3-2 majority on the five-person governing body. Notably Patricia Andaloro and Gina Andaloro voted against the reappointment of Costigan, whom some residents have criticized for mishandling Palmieri’s resignation.
Despite lingering disagreements on the council, Patricia Andaloro urged her colleagues to try to come together for the sake of the borough.
“We have a long way to mend our community,” Patricia Andaloro said during the meeting.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.