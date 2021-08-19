After recount, Atlantic race got closer, but unofficial results the same: Risley wins

MAYS LANDING — Unofficial results of a total recount in the 2020 at-large Atlantic County Commissioner race show Democrat Celeste Fernandez gained some votes, but not enough to give her a victory.

Republican incumbent John Risley remains one of two winners in the race, gaining 564 votes for a total of 66,991. Fernandez gained 613, but her total remains less at 66,659, according to the Board of Elections on Thursday.

"She was down by 381, now she is down by 332," said Chair Lynn Caterson.

Fernandez had won an appellate court case giving her a right to a hand recount of all over- and under- votes, believing the machine had misidentified enough of those to give her the victory.

The difference between her and Risley was just 0.03% of the ballots cast in the race.

Overvotes happen when the scanner determines that votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by an unrelated fold or mark.