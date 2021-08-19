After recount, Atlantic race got closer, but unofficial results the same: Risley wins

MAYS LANDING — Unofficial results of a total recount in the 2020 at-large Atlantic County Commissioner race show Democrat Celeste Fernandez gained some votes, but not enough to give her a victory.
Republican incumbent John Risley remains one of two winners in the race, gaining 564 votes for a total of 66,991. Fernandez gained 613, but her total remains less at 66,659, according to the Board of Elections on Thursday.
"She was down by 381, now she is down by 332," said Chair Lynn Caterson.
Fernandez had won an appellate court case giving her a right to a hand recount of all over- and under- votes, believing the machine had misidentified enough of those to give her the victory.
The difference between her and Risley was just 0.03% of the ballots cast in the race.
Overvotes happen when the scanner determines that votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by an unrelated fold or mark.
Undervotes happen when the scanner indicates a ballot contains no vote or too few votes in a particular race, which can be mistakenly caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot, not using the right color ink, or circling a candidate's name rather than filling in the bubble next to the name.
In both cases, no vote is recorded by the scanner.
Fernandez gained 45 votes from ballots that the machine had misidentified as over-votes, and 568 from ballots misidentified as under-votes, Caterson said.
Risley gained 32 from mistaken over-votes and 532 from mistaken under-votes.
"In every case it was voter error," Caterson said, that misled the machine into making the mistake. For example, "bright pink ink does not record."
The board is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats and in the end agreed on every vote it reviewed.
Caterson said the board was sending the unofficial results to the Attorney General's Office for its review.
The board is working on a report of the cost of the recount of more than 130,000 paper ballots from the 2020 general election, she said. Gov. Phil Murphy had ordered that the state conduct a mostly vote-by-mail election to minimize spread of COVID-19.
"We haven't gotten the bill yet from ES&S," Caterson said of the company that provided and ran scanning machine to do the machine recount needed to identify over-votes and under-votes.
The board is also working on an accounting of the cost of overtime and added staff to do the recount, which started July 29.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.