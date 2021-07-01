After pandemic cancellations, South Jersey ready to celebrate Fourth of July

Throughout the area, parades, ceremonies and concerts will be back after a year off, but not everything is completely back to normal. Some large-scale events will not take place until next year, Wieland said, including Sea Isle City’s Skimmer Weekend. Katherine Custer, a spokesperson for Sea Isle, said a smaller-than-usual event took place in lieu of Skimmer Weekend on June 20, but she added this summer is off to a great start, with weekly concerts and other events in full swing. Fireworks are set for 9 p.m. Sunday, and last Saturday's kickoff to the city's summer concert series drew thousands.

"It was as big a crowd as we could have hoped for," she said. "The audience had a great buzz. A lot of smiles and happy people."

Wieland reports that 70% of Cape May County residents are fully vaccinated, but there is no way to know the percentage of vaccinations for the thousands of visitors set to pour into the region over the weekend.

“We continue to get the message out, if you feel uncomfortable in a crowd and you can’t social distance, wear a mask,” she said. “It isn’t totally over.”