After pandemic cancellations, South Jersey ready to celebrate Fourth of July

Like most local communities, Upper Township decided against fireworks last year.
Elected officials were reluctant to offer a reason for people to gather as the number of cases of COVID-19 continued to climb, opting instead to hold off. They knew some would be disappointed — there was even consideration of a drive-in fireworks show — but in the end, caution won out.
“As the COVID crisis deepened, we kept delaying,” said Mayor Rich Palombo. A possible August event gave way to fall, which in turn was delayed until a vaccine became readily available.
On Tuesday, Palombo said local officials acted responsibly, working to keep residents and visitors safe while balancing competing pressure from some who wanted everything open and others who wanted as much shut down as possible.
But that was then.
This year, the township plans to go big, with family activities starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at Amanda’s Field, 10 Sunset Drive in Petersburg. Plans call for a petting zoo, live music and more. The events will culminate with a fireworks display after dusk.
“We’ve just decided it was time. It’s been such a difficult year and a half,” Palombo said.
Throughout the region, in beach towns and mainland communities, people seem intent on packing two summers’ worth of fun into this season. Most communities have Independence Day events planned for this weekend, from neighborhood bike parades to massive fireworks displays.
“It’s time to take your vacation and enjoy life,” said Diane Wieland, Cape May County’s director of tourism. “I think there’s a pent-up demand to be back to normal. Nothing says back-to-normal like fireworks.”
Officials and businesses are projecting a banner summer for 2021, with most rentals and hotels booked to capacity.
The Casino Association of New Jersey says Atlantic City is set to celebrate Independence Day weekend with even more visitors than before the pandemic.
“This Independence Day will feel very different from last year’s celebration, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to Atlantic City and enjoy all that this beachfront resort destination has to offer,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.
The Casino Association cited a recent survey from the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University that found visitors are ready and willing to return to Atlantic City and feel confident in the safety measures put in place at casinos, restaurants and on the Boardwalk.
“We are excited to welcome back our valued guests after a difficult year and return to a sense of normal. Atlantic City is the place to be this summer, and we are committed to offering visitors a world-class experience during their stay,” said Terry Glebocki, president of the Casino Association and CEO of Ocean Casino Resort.
Throughout the area, parades, ceremonies and concerts will be back after a year off, but not everything is completely back to normal. Some large-scale events will not take place until next year, Wieland said, including Sea Isle City’s Skimmer Weekend. Katherine Custer, a spokesperson for Sea Isle, said a smaller-than-usual event took place in lieu of Skimmer Weekend on June 20, but she added this summer is off to a great start, with weekly concerts and other events in full swing. Fireworks are set for 9 p.m. Sunday, and last Saturday's kickoff to the city's summer concert series drew thousands.
"It was as big a crowd as we could have hoped for," she said. "The audience had a great buzz. A lot of smiles and happy people."
Wieland reports that 70% of Cape May County residents are fully vaccinated, but there is no way to know the percentage of vaccinations for the thousands of visitors set to pour into the region over the weekend.
“We continue to get the message out, if you feel uncomfortable in a crowd and you can’t social distance, wear a mask,” she said. “It isn’t totally over.”
Visitors are coming from a wider area this year, she said, as many people remain reluctant to fly. Some are driving farther, coming to the Jersey Shore from Virginia and Ohio, she said. Others delayed their vacation plans last year and are eager to hit the beach.
A shortage of workers has hit local businesses hard, including area beach patrols, but Wieland said lifeguards will be on their stands this weekend and the beaches are in great shape.
“We’re all looking forward to getting back to normal, and the Fourth of July events are a great way to get into the spirit of summer,” said Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian. “I hope everybody has a fun and safe weekend and enjoys everything they may have missed last summer.”
Palombo cited now-readily available COVID-19 vaccines for the changing attitudes.
“The vaccine has made life a lot more palatable for a lot of people,” he said, describing this year’s holiday as also celebrating independence from emergency mandates and pandemic-related limits on gatherings.
