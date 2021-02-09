After more than a century, Cape May Point's St. Mary’s retreat may have seen its last summer

CAPE MAY POINT — A beloved local landmark may be closed for good.
The sisters of the Saint Mary by-the-Sea retreat house have announced the center will not open for 2021, and will likely never open again.
The Sisters of Saint Joseph in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, have operated the retreat since 1909.
Local preservationists were dismayed when the nuns announced in 2016 that the summer of 2021 would be the retreat’s last in operation. After that, the building would be returned to nature, they have said.
But the pandemic has derailed those plans. A statement recently posted to the retreat’s website announced that because of COVID-19, the retreat will not open this summer.
“We believe the risks of opening this season outweigh the advantages. As a result, St. Mary by-the-Sea will not open for the 2021 season,” the statement reads. “Since we will not open in 2021, it is not feasible to open in 2022. Therefore, we bring our ministry at Saint Mary by-the-Sea to a close. These are difficult words to express and absorb.”
For generations, the sprawling white building with a red roof at 101 Lehigh Ave. has hosted religious retreats, both silent and directed, with programs running from June through September. The retreats were not limited to nuns, nor to Catholics. Anyone was free to participate.
“Thousands have been a part of this holy history. The ministry at Saint Mary’s has been blessed by the generosity and love of so many staff, volunteers and retreatants. We are grateful for all those who have encountered God and each other in this sacred space,” continues the posted statement.
Along with the Cape May Lighthouse just down the street and the historic St. Peter’s By the Sea Episcopal Church at the other end of Harvard Avenue, St. Mary’s is one of the most iconic buildings in Cape May Point. Local preservationists have hoped to preserve the building.
Cecilia W. Rupell, a spokeswoman for the Sisters of Saint Joseph, said in a 2018 interview the nuns are convinced the property should be kept from development.
The pandemic prevented retreats from taking place at the site last year as well. In August, the general council of the Sisters of Saint Joseph reiterated plans to close the building with a ritual after the 2021 season, celebrating the sacredness of the site.
That does not mean everyone has given up on the building.
Late last year, then-Cape May Point Commissioner Bob Mullock led an effort to seek a rural business development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to transform the building into a science center. Before the borough’s Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in favor, he said the building could be used as a nonprofit nature and environmental center.
There was no agreement with the sisters at that time, nor is there now. Mullock is no longer on the Cape May Point governing body. So far, the borough has not heard back about the grant, and representatives of the order say there is no intention to change their plans to return the site to nature.
On Feb. 1, Mullock said he would not move forward with any plans without the agreement of the sisters.
“I admire the Sisters of St. Joseph’s sense of service and devotion, and out of complete respect to them any discussions regarding a nonprofit environmental and marine science center would only come through the sisters of St. Joseph,” Mullock said. “I emphasize there have only been discussions and no decisions or agreements exist in any form.”
Mullock has been involved in a number of historic preservation projects, including the renovated Chalfonte Hotel in Cape May, which his family owns, and the extensive reconstruction of a dilapidated former church parsonage into the Harriet Tubman Museum on Lafayette Street in Cape May. The latter was a project he worked on with his son, Zack Mullock, who is now the mayor of Cape May, along with others in the community.
In previous interviews, Bob Mullock said the U-shaped St. Mary’s building has been well maintained and would be an excellent candidate for preservation. But the building would require extensive upgrades to meet current standards for public access.
Rupell said the sisters are not working with Mullock and have no intention of redeveloping the building. Instead, they are communicating with an attorney and searching for a nonprofit that will oversee returning the site to nature, she said.
“They are not interested in the property being used for any other function,” she said.
“The heartbreaking and difficult decision to close the facility was the result of comprehensive planning that clearly identified the need for the divestment of this property. Given its beachfront location and our congregational commitment to care for Earth, our desire is to return this land to nature rather than use it for further development,” reads a news release on the decision. “We will make plans to ritualize the closing and celebrate the sacredness of our retreat house.”
Unlike nearby Cape May, Cape May Point has no historic preservation ordinance, meaning historic buildings can and have been demolished in the borough.
Although the nuns have operated it for more than a century, they did not build it. The building was originally constructed in 1889.
Before the nuns purchased the building for $9,000, it operated as the Shoreham Hotel, and later as a “home for aged and infirmed colored people.” The nuns changed little, aside from transforming the ballroom into a chapel and adding crosses to the roof.
Mullock praised the efforts that preserved the building this long.
“The Sisters of Saint Joseph have protected and preserved St. Mary’s for over 111 years. If it were not for their efforts, St. Mary’s ... would have been demolished like so many great hotels up and down the New Jersey shore,” he said.
