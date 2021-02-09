After more than a century, Cape May Point's St. Mary’s retreat may have seen its last summer

There was no agreement with the sisters at that time, nor is there now. Mullock is no longer on the Cape May Point governing body. So far, the borough has not heard back about the grant, and representatives of the order say there is no intention to change their plans to return the site to nature.

On Feb. 1, Mullock said he would not move forward with any plans without the agreement of the sisters.

“I admire the Sisters of St. Joseph’s sense of service and devotion, and out of complete respect to them any discussions regarding a nonprofit environmental and marine science center would only come through the sisters of St. Joseph,” Mullock said. “I emphasize there have only been discussions and no decisions or agreements exist in any form.”

Mullock has been involved in a number of historic preservation projects, including the renovated Chalfonte Hotel in Cape May, which his family owns, and the extensive reconstruction of a dilapidated former church parsonage into the Harriet Tubman Museum on Lafayette Street in Cape May. The latter was a project he worked on with his son, Zack Mullock, who is now the mayor of Cape May, along with others in the community.