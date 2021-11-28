After months of hardship, Brigantine Synagogue hosts community Hanukkah celebration

Fox delivered a speech just before the lighting, in which he discussed resiliency, compassion and healing.

“(Hanukkah) is a time when we gather to remember God’s redemption, but also to bear witness to the miracles that present themselves before us every day, not the least of those miracles being the mitzvah of caring for our neighbor and healing the world around us,” Fox said.

Before the lighting, Steve Sarratore, a member of the congregation and Jan Sarratore's husband, retold the story of Hanukkah, which centers on the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BCE.

The Hanukkah celebration held Sunday was a return to community gatherings after the pandemic had greatly limited in-person activities of Temple Beth Shalom over the last several months. Services only resumed in person at the temple in July, and even now many people in the congregation, which skews older, tend to tune in via Zoom.

Steve Sarratore said Sunday’s event was the largest event the temple had held since the pandemic began.

Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera, as well as Deputy Mayor Karen Bew, 2nd Ward City Councilman Paul Lettieri, and City Councilman-at-large Neil Kane were at the ceremony as a show of community support.