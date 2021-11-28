After months of hardship, Brigantine Synagogue hosts community Hanukkah celebration

BRIGANTINE — After spending months upon months worshipping inside the confines of their homes, members of the Brigantine Jewish community are celebrating the start of Hanukkah by coming together and illuminating the outside of their synagogue.
Temple Beth Shalom in Brigantine held a ceremony Sunday to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, which began at sunset and ends at sunset on Dec. 6. It was the temple’s first time hosting a community Hanukkah celebration, according to Temple Beth Shalom President Jan Sarratore, who said that the holiday was normally celebrated inside the home.
She said she believed it was important to bring the community together in person, due to the isolation created by the pandemic.
“We just really felt like we wanted to celebrate, so we brought it outside into our eternal garden (outside the temple), and hopefully it will become a yearly tradition now for our congregation," Sarratore said.
The ceremony featured about two dozen worshippers gathered outside the temple. Pictures of the Hanukkah menorah colored in by elementary-school students from the Brigantine Community School were hung up around the crowd. There were also goody bags filled with dreidels, stickers, Slinkies, superballs, and gelt chocolate candy.
The candles of the Hanukkah menorah was lit to mark the beginning of the eight-day holiday, and then Rabbi Gerald Fox led the congregation in prayer and song as the sun began to set.
Fox delivered a speech just before the lighting, in which he discussed resiliency, compassion and healing.
“(Hanukkah) is a time when we gather to remember God’s redemption, but also to bear witness to the miracles that present themselves before us every day, not the least of those miracles being the mitzvah of caring for our neighbor and healing the world around us,” Fox said.
Before the lighting, Steve Sarratore, a member of the congregation and Jan Sarratore's husband, retold the story of Hanukkah, which centers on the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BCE.
The Hanukkah celebration held Sunday was a return to community gatherings after the pandemic had greatly limited in-person activities of Temple Beth Shalom over the last several months. Services only resumed in person at the temple in July, and even now many people in the congregation, which skews older, tend to tune in via Zoom.
Steve Sarratore said Sunday’s event was the largest event the temple had held since the pandemic began.
Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera, as well as Deputy Mayor Karen Bew, 2nd Ward City Councilman Paul Lettieri, and City Councilman-at-large Neil Kane were at the ceremony as a show of community support.
“One of the most important things we can ever do as a community is to come together in prayer and in our faith,” Sera said during the ceremony.
Hanukkah celebrations are also taking place against the backdrop of an alarming spike in antisemitic attacks over recent years. The Anti-Defamation League reported that 2019 and 2020 were record years for antisemitic incidents, and that there was an acute spike in attacks against Jews in May during the 15-day Israeli-Palestinian war.
Fox, the rabbi for Temple Beth Shalom, mentioned that gentiles and Jews alike from the Brigantine community had shown the temple a great deal of support. During his speech before the lighting, he mentioned the importance of coming together as a community to endure hardships.
“That hope of redemption, the aspirational focus of Jews and all people, with a hunger for liberty, of personhood, and people, is what has kept us going through good days and terrible ones,” Fox said.
Jan Sarratore said the Hanukah story held special significance after the congregation’s experience with hardship over the last two years.
“The significance of the menorah is to show that the light gets brighter with every night," she said.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.