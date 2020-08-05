A tornado moved onto Strathmere Tuesday morning, crossed Route 50 and damaged a Coca-Cola bu…
STATE RESPONSE
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to call in live to "WPG Talk Radio" hosted by Harry Hurley to discuss Tropical Storm Isaias response at 9:15 a.m.
Then, at 9:30, Murphy is scheduled to assess damage from the storm in Ocean County.
POWER OUTAGES
Cape May County’s Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday that they are working with Atlantic City Electric for the roughly 24,000 customers without power across the county after Tropical Storm Isaias made its way into South Jersey.
As of about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, there were 4,215 active outages in South Jersey, according to Atlantic City Electric’s Outage map, with 78,885 total customers affected.
In a statement Tuesday night, Atlantic City Electric officials said they are working to assess the significant damage across its service area and restore service for customers who lost power due to Tropical Storm Isaias, which brought with it heavy rain, tornado activity, flooding and damaging winds gusting more than 75 mph.
The company’s Emergency Response Organization is mobilized with all company resources dedicated to restoring service for customers safely and as efficiently as possible, according to a news release.
In total, the destructive storm impacted more than 209,000 Atlantic City Electric customers—more than 31,000 customers have been restored since the beginning of the event, and about 176,000 remain without service as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release. While the storm caused widespread damage and outages across the company’s service area, the majority of outages are located in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
“We will continue to work around the clock until every customer is restored,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “This storm was incredibly destructive, and we will continue to keep our customers informed as we complete our assessments of the damage. We know power outages can add additional stress during an already difficult time and we want customers to know that we are working to restore their service safely and as quickly as possible.”
A significant amount of work remains to repair the damage and customers should be prepared for a multi-day restoration effort, officials said. Due to the extensive damage to Atlantic City Electric’s transmission and distribution system caused by high winds, falling trees and tree limbs and tornado activity, estimated times of restoration are currently suspended and will be updated as crews assess damage. It is also too early to determine when service will be restored for all customers. When available, customers will be able to access this information through the company’s mobile app, automated phone system, or website.
To report an outage or downed wire, call 800-833-7476 or report and track through the company’s mobile app or website at
atlanticcityelectric.com/storm. Customers can also text “ADD OUTAGE” to 20661 to enable outage reporting via text. Customers can text “Out” to 20661 to report their outage.
Power crews have been called in from out of the area to assist the restoration process, but Cape May County officials warned there could be some customers without power for a couple of days as result of the storm in certain cases.
Officials urged customers to call 800-833-7476 to report an outage or to get more information on their outage.
DAMAGES
Tropical Storm Isaias damaged several properties throughout Cape May County, officials said.
However, Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton, liaison to the Office of Emergency Management, said that no injuries have been reported to this point.
“This was a very powerful storm and I am thankful that it appears no one in Cape May County was injured,” said Thornton. “We know many people have a lot on their hands to fix the damaged buildings and roofs. I just wanted to remind everyone to be safe out there. If you see a downed power line, stay away from it.”
There has been reports of damaged properties throughout the county, including between 6 and 12 structures in Marmora where an apparent tornado was responsible, officials said. The county’s Regional Urban Search Team and local fire departments were dispatched. Other damage in the county includes a motel roof in the Wildwoods that was blown off, utility poles knocked over, downed trees and limbs, among other damage.
County officials also reported damage at the Cape May County Park and Zoo.
There are dozens of downed trees and branches throughout the area, officials said. Those have damaged several fences and one of the pavilions in the park. The Park and Zoo will be closed on Wednesday for cleanup and repairs as a result but is expected to reopen on Thursday.
“There has been some significant property damage from this storm, and we recognize that,” said Thornton. “Those without power currently need to do what they can to stay safe at this time. And contact their local municipality should they have any immediate issues.”
