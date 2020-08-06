Many in South Jersey were still without power Wednesday and left cleaning up downed trees an…
The company has been working to restore electric service to customers and manage major tree damage, broken poles, downed wires and damaged electrical equipment caused by the Tuesday storm.
Officials said that, based on the current damage, service for most customers will be restored by end of day Thursday, and the company expects all customers, including those in the most heavily damaged areas, to have their service restored by Saturday evening, according to a Wednesday news release.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Earl Tarvis stepped out from his home Tuesday morning in time to see the da…
“Tropical Storm Isaias was one of the most destructive and expansive storms to impact Atlantic City Electric’s service area, and ranking fourth all time in terms of customer power outages,” officials said in the release. “The storm’s high and sustained winds, heavy rains, and, in some areas, tornadoes caused extensive damage across the service area.”
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci on Wednesday advised residents that there were no reported injuries from Tropical Storm Isaias.
"Thankfully, the storm’s duration was limited due to the speed at which it was moving north, and there were no reported injuries," Fanucci said in a Facebook post. "However, though it was relatively short, it still did damage throughout the city as evidenced by the trees, branches, and other debris, as well as, the number of power outages. I want to thank our public safety and emergency management personnel for their preparations, public works crews who are helping to clean up, and most importantly our Municipal Utilities crews that are working around the clock."
At the height of the storm, Tuesday at around 11:00 a.m., the city had approximately 10,000 Vineland Electric customers without power, he said. By 8:00 p.m. that evening, that was down to about 2,000, and when he posted the message online, it was about 500.
"I know this is small solace for families still without power. Some damage was significant and will take a little more time to repair," he said. "I am pleased to report that crews from Ohio will be here today to assist our utility crews in order to get everyone back on-line as quickly as possible.
"Thank you to all who took the storm seriously which helped to keep everyone safe, and for your continued patience as we work to clean up the aftermath."

Drone footage of damage from tornado in Marmora
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home following tornado
