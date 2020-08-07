Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton

Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.

Many in South Jersey are still without power, three days after Tropical Storm Isaias brought powerful winds to the region.

As of Friday morning, there were 2,785 active outages with 8,247 customers affected, according to Atlantic City Electric’s outage map.

The company on Thursday said they had restored more than 90% of the more than 200,000 customers who were left without power due to the damaging effects of the storm.

In addition, they said service for most customers will be restored by end of day Thursday, and all customers, including those in the most heavily damaged areas, will have their service restored by Saturday evening.

“Our crews continue to make great progress, working in challenging conditions, to restore service for our customers and we will not stop until all customers have their service restored,” said Gary Stockbridge, region president of Atlantic City Electric. “We know that an extended outage is frustrating for our customers, and is even more challenging during this difficult time. We appreciate the patience and understanding our customers are expressing as our crews work to get them back online after this devastating storm.”

