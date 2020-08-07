Many in South Jersey are still without power, three days after Tropical Storm Isaias brought powerful winds to the region.
The company on Thursday said they had restored more than 90% of the more than 200,000 customers who were left without power due to the damaging effects of the storm.
In addition, they said service for most customers will be restored by end of day Thursday, and all customers, including those in the most heavily damaged areas, will have their service restored by Saturday evening.
“Our crews continue to make great progress, working in challenging conditions, to restore service for our customers and we will not stop until all customers have their service restored,” said Gary Stockbridge, region president of Atlantic City Electric. “We know that an extended outage is frustrating for our customers, and is even more challenging during this difficult time. We appreciate the patience and understanding our customers are expressing as our crews work to get them back online after this devastating storm.”
GALLERY: Cleanup from Tropical Storm Isaias continues
Isaias Storm aftermath
The Marmora section of Upper Township was among the areas hardest hit by Tropical Storm Isaias, which spawned a tornado that cut a path across the Garden State Parkway through the mainland Cape May County community.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath talks about the damage to her car and mobile home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Drone footage of damage from tornado in Marmora
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home following tornado
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath talks about the damage to her car and mobile home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath says the tornado spawned from Tropical Storm Isaias sent a tree onto her car at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Upper Township.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Christine Thomson talks about the Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit her Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Aftermath of Isaias on Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
A power line was taken down by a tree on Hammonton's Spruce Street.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Trees all over Hammonton came down on power lines, cars and a few homes.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Around the corner from Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton's Packard Street was also hit hard from the storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Around the corner from Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton's Packard Street was also hit hard from the storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Jessica Somervill, 35, was reminded of this bench on Bellevue Avenue that reads, 'Never a dull moment,' after Isaias blew trees down all over her street.
