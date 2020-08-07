Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Atlantic City Electric is working to restore power to more than 99% of its customers by Friday evening that were left without electricity due to Tropical Storm Isaias. At the storm's peak on Tuesday, more than 200,000 people in South Jersey lost power.
As of Friday morning, less than 4,800 customers were still without power.
AC Electric hopes to have power restored to all of its customers by Saturday evening, including about 3,000 additional customers that were impacted by storms that moved through the area on Thursday. As of Friday morning, crews had more than 2,600 individual jobs to complete to restore service.
“We have made great progress in restoring service for our customers following Tropical Storm Isaias, but we continue to have thousands of jobs left to tackle to bring every customer back online,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “The perseverance of our crews and those who are assisting in this monumental effort is incredible, and we appreciate their continued commitment to restoring service for our customers safely. We also appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, as we know being without electric service is difficult, especially during these challenging times.”
The electric company amassed one of the largest contingents of personnel in the company’s history to help restore service for customers following a storm. In addition to support from sister companies, contractors and resources from several other companies from different states, and Canada, came to New Jersey to help restore service.
While outages continue to decrease, most of the work on the system continue to be extremely labor intensive and time consuming, with each job restoring smaller numbers of customers, according to a news release.
At his COVID-19 press briefing on Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said of the 1.4 million New Jerseyans who lost power, there are still about 310,800 outages.
"This was a razor-sharp powerful storm that, thank God, came and went very quickly," he said. "Therefore it left less collateral damage, less flooding than some other storms."
Many in South Jersey are still without power, three days after Tropical Storm Isaias brought powerful winds to the region.
The company on Thursday said they had restored more than 90% of the more than 200,000 customers who were left without power due to the damaging effects of the storm.
In addition, they said service for most customers will be restored by end of day Thursday, and all customers, including those in the most heavily damaged areas, will have their service restored by Saturday evening.
“Our crews continue to make great progress, working in challenging conditions, to restore service for our customers and we will not stop until all customers have their service restored,” said Gary Stockbridge, region president of Atlantic City Electric. “We know that an extended outage is frustrating for our customers, and is even more challenging during this difficult time. We appreciate the patience and understanding our customers are expressing as our crews work to get them back online after this devastating storm.”
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Drone footage of damage from tornado in Marmora
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home following tornado
