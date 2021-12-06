After getting slammed by neighbors, the Deauville promises changes

UPPER TOWNSHIP – After hearing a promise to address persistent complaints about noise and parking, the Planning Board in November granted site plan approval to The Deauville Inn in Strathmere.
Over the course of several meetings, neighbors complained about noise and traffic from the restaurant and bar, a popular destination that has been in business for generations.
The building dates from around 1881, built as a seaside hotel, and local lore holds that it served as a speakeasy during Prohibition.
Still, neighbors told the township board the noise and crowds were out of hand. At least one neighbor hired attorney Ray Went, who presented testimony that the proposal does not meet the goals outlined in the township’s master plan, which calls for small-scale businesses for the beachside community of Strathmere.
“That building has been there for ages,” said Upper Township Mayor Rich Palombo, who also serves as a member of the Planning Board. “So, what, do you expect the owner to tear it down and build something else?”
Dottie McCrosson, an attorney representing the owners, told the Planning Board at a recent meeting the owners have heard the neighbors “loud and clear” and promised improvements, including valet parking on busy days to reduce congestion, reduced noise and limiting the number of live band appearances to six days over the summer.
Owner Tim Fox, a doctor and founder of Fox Rehabilitation, purchased the property at 201 Willard Rd. in 2019. The purchase price was not disclosed at the time, but the property was assessed at $1.9 million. An extensive renovation continued that winter and into the spring, described as a remarkable transformation in several publications.
When it was complete, few had a chance to see it. By the time the new Deauville was ready for the public, pandemic limits kept most people outside. In the summer of 2020, the outside deck and beach bar at the bayside landmark became a major draw.
Many neighbors complained — to each other and to township officials — about increased noise and too many cars for the neighborhood.
Last spring, the business came to the Planning Board with two requests. One was to make an existing canopy that goes up each summer a year-round part of the business. The other request was to establish a bathroom in an existing building to serve the successful outside beach bar, where patrons could watch the sunset with a beer or a cocktail in hand.
The owners later canceled the canopy request, and officials determined the bathroom proposal did not need Planning Board approval. By this time, the board had already heard complaints from neighbors and decided the business needed a new site plan approval.
Neighbors had their say at an April meeting and continued at several additional meetings. Several neighbors said the bands that play on the beach are too loud, as are the DJs, and traffic is out of control. That is not only on the roads, but also in the water, where personal watercraft and large boats jockey for space on the beach and docks, which also have been recently renovated.
What’s worse, several neighbors said, the cars and the boats have their own high end sound systems, blasting bass notes that rattle windows. After hours, crews cleaning up use the same sound system to blast more music, neighbors said.
Others said the septic tanks at the bar and restaurant are emptied each morning before 6 a.m.
“My quality of life has gone down the tubes,” said Scott Buehler, who lives nearby. “Everybody needs a little rest.”
Resident Dave Townsend said there always have been issues with The Deauville, speaking about loud music under previous owners as well, with loudspeakers “the size of Volkswagens.” He, too, complained about boat traffic, but said that is not the owner’s fault.
“It’s because people don’t know how to run a boat,” he said.
In short, he said the current owners have made improvements.
“My point in all of this is I think they’re trying,” he said. “What’s going on now, I can live with.”
Went, the attorney representing neighbors opposed to the plan, questioned Townsend about his relationship with the business owner. Asked if they were friends, Townsend said he knew Fox, but had never been to his house in New Jersey or in Florida, where they also are neighbors.
He said he did once accept a ride on Fox’s plane.
Palombo criticized the line of questioning, describing it like a cross-examination for a neighbor speaking to the Planning Board.
At a previous meeting, neighbors gave testimony about the plan for hours. In November, the meeting went close to five hours more. In the end, McCrosson offered a series of concessions, including using a sound-limiting system to reduce disturbances to neighbors, additional dedicated handicapped parking spaces and limits to the number of times live bands would appear in the summer.
She said the owner would also ask that the septic company come later to empty the tanks. Neighbors said the trucks come several times a day. There is no sewer service in Strathmere, which means all properties rely on septic systems.
According to testimony at the meeting, Fox also purchased the former Uncle Bill’s Pancake House near The Deauville. The sign was changed on the building, but it did not reopen as a restaurant. Instead, the building is being used for storage and the lot for parking for the bar, McCrosson told the board.
Because the application had been heard over the course of several meetings, only those who had been to all the meetings were eligible to vote. A member could read the transcripts or listen to recordings of previous meetings, but McCrosson said that would be an unreasonable request.
All four eligible members, including Palombo, voted for the site plan approval.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.