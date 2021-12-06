After getting slammed by neighbors, the Deauville promises changes

“My point in all of this is I think they’re trying,” he said. “What’s going on now, I can live with.”

Went, the attorney representing neighbors opposed to the plan, questioned Townsend about his relationship with the business owner. Asked if they were friends, Townsend said he knew Fox, but had never been to his house in New Jersey or in Florida, where they also are neighbors.

He said he did once accept a ride on Fox’s plane.

Palombo criticized the line of questioning, describing it like a cross-examination for a neighbor speaking to the Planning Board.

At a previous meeting, neighbors gave testimony about the plan for hours. In November, the meeting went close to five hours more. In the end, McCrosson offered a series of concessions, including using a sound-limiting system to reduce disturbances to neighbors, additional dedicated handicapped parking spaces and limits to the number of times live bands would appear in the summer.

She said the owner would also ask that the septic company come later to empty the tanks. Neighbors said the trucks come several times a day. There is no sewer service in Strathmere, which means all properties rely on septic systems.