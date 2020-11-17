After five decades, Millville's McCarthy says goodbye to the sidelines

Chelsea McCarthy Etter played field hockey for the Thunderbolts and her mother starting in the late 1980s. Chelsea is the mother of Corrine and Casey Etter, who have both held the Millville record for most career field hockey goals with 85. Corrine set the record in 2013 and Casey, currently a senior, broke it Monday and now has 90 goals.

“She’s a great coach and a positive role model,” said Chelsea Etter, 46, of her mother. “It’s amazing that she has coached 50 years, and I’m glad my kids are able to experience that with her. It’s an amazing situation to have children who play for their grandmother. They really look up to her.”

Megan Finch-Weldon played for McCarthy from 1992 to 1994 and has now been an assistant coach for the team for 23 years. Finch-Weldon also was an assistant to McCarthy during her tenure as girls lacrosse coach for 15 years. She is also retiring from coaching.

“She has always had a sense of team and fun,” the 43-year-old Finch-Weldon said. “It was a great experience to play for her. She was never a screamer and would never embarrass anyone. I learned a ton from her as a player and a coach. She instills a love of the game. I’m still playing adult league hockey and a lot of her other players are too.