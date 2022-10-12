 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After dry summer, water is back in Ocean City refuge

OCEAN CITY — After an intensely dry summer, and concern by some residents about the wildlife that depends on it, the large pond at the Howard S. Stainton Wildlife Refuge is a pond once more.

In August, most of the pond was a cracked mud flat, with hot temperatures and little rain drying out the area.

In early September, heavy rains flooded streets and revived brown lawns, and the remnants of Hurricane Ian added more water. This week, the water levels appeared as high as they have ever been, with ducks, wading birds and Canada geese making the most of the site.

The site off Bay Avenue near the municipal airport was designed as a mitigation area, creating a freshwater wetlands habitat within the city.

The refuge stands between Bay Avenue and the bike path on Haven Avenue, but the area is inaccessible from the Haven Avenue side. It runs from 25th Street to 29th Street, with a single block of houses along Bay Avenue on either side.

