 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After delays, local couple ready to run to raise Down syndrome awareness
0 comments
top story

After delays, local couple ready to run to raise Down syndrome awareness

{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTIC CITY — Two residents of the resort will join a group of 25 runners in a 250-mile relay from New York City to Washington, D.C. starting Friday to raise awareness of Down syndrome and issues surrounding people born with it.

Lorena Chicas and fiance Chris Filiciello have three children. Three-year-old Mateo was born with Down syndrome.

“It’s pretty much a race to let everyone know it’s a blessing to know someone or to have a child with Down syndrome,” Chicas said. “We don’t want them to feel sorry for them or for us. We want everyone to treat Mateo or someone with Down syndrome just the same.”

The third annual Run for 3.21, originally scheduled for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, will now take place in-person between New York City and Washington, D.C. and virtually in local communities across the country from Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4. The team of 25 runners will spend more than 48 hours, day and night, completing the course, which winds its way through the northeast’s rolling countrysides, bustling downtowns, and the hearts of New York City, Newark, Princeton, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. While a small group of runners will run the route as originally planned, a majority of the team will complete their run segments from home.

“This event is truly special for participants and our entire community,” says Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of event organizer National Down Syndrome Society.

Virtual spectators can cheer on the runners by following NDSS on Facebook or Instagram and through the event app, RaceJoy.

Filiciello, 38, the former chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, wrote that he's excited to finally be able get the run underway.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both the length of each stage and the original Mar. 21 date are intentional. Down syndrome is caused by having an extra (third) copy of the 21st chromosome. The run starts at the U.N. to signify international observance of Down syndrome and ends at the Capitol to raise awareness among lawmakers of legal issues the Down syndrome community would like to see addressed, including the loss of social security benefits when two people with Down syndrome get married and the lack of access to organ transplants, the couple said.

“We also want to give hope to new parents who have just got the news they’re going to have a child with Down syndrome,” Chicas said. “We don’t put any limitations on Mateo just because he has an extra 21st chromosome.”

The couple have been getting into shape for their 25-mile portion the run. Chicas, 38, is a physician’s assistant in North Jersey, and Filiciello teaches history at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon.

“I’ve been trying to get back in shape since having our 9-month old,” Chicas said. “We’ve been training as much as we can, obviously taking turns watching the kids.”

Since his birth, Mateo has continued to amaze his parents, Filiciello said.

“As a 3-year-old he knows all the letters of the alphabet, can count to 20 and knows his colors,” he said. “He enjoys reading and learning. He’s just a pleasure to have in our family, and everywhere we go he touches people’s lives and he doesn’t even know it.”

Sponsors of the 2020 Run for 3.21 include: Lyft, 6AM Run, Bombas, Core Ten, DelMoPro Sports, Goodr, Headsweats, Henry’s Bike Shop, Jones Bar, Lenka, Bar Nathan, Noxgear, Running Warehouse, Suunto, VIDA Fitness, WaWa, Wegmans, YETI, Zealios, and ZBest Worldwide

Individuals or organizations wishing to support Team NDSS can do so online: give.ndss.org/2020Runfor321

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

Mighty Mateo's Dance-A-Thon

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Our Lady Star of the Sea School, 15 N. California Ave., Atlantic City

More info: $25 donation, proceeds benefit the National Down Syndrome Society

Online: classy.org/team/269649

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News