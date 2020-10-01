After delays, local couple ready to run to raise Down syndrome awareness

Virtual spectators can cheer on the runners by following NDSS on Facebook or Instagram and through the event app, RaceJoy.

Filiciello, 38, the former chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, wrote that he's excited to finally be able get the run underway.

Both the length of each stage and the original Mar. 21 date are intentional. Down syndrome is caused by having an extra (third) copy of the 21st chromosome. The run starts at the U.N. to signify international observance of Down syndrome and ends at the Capitol to raise awareness among lawmakers of legal issues the Down syndrome community would like to see addressed, including the loss of social security benefits when two people with Down syndrome get married and the lack of access to organ transplants, the couple said.

“We also want to give hope to new parents who have just got the news they’re going to have a child with Down syndrome,” Chicas said. “We don’t put any limitations on Mateo just because he has an extra 21st chromosome.”

The couple have been getting into shape for their 25-mile portion the run. Chicas, 38, is a physician’s assistant in North Jersey, and Filiciello teaches history at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon.