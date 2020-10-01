After delays, local couple ready to run to raise Down syndrome awareness

ATLANTIC CITY — Two residents of the resort will join a group of 25 runners in a 250-mile relay from New York City to Washington, D.C. starting Friday to raise awareness of Down syndrome and issues surrounding people born with it.
Lorena Chicas and fiance Chris Filiciello have three children. Three-year-old Mateo was born with Down syndrome.
“It’s pretty much a race to let everyone know it’s a blessing to know someone or to have a child with Down syndrome,” Chicas said. “We don’t want them to feel sorry for them or for us. We want everyone to treat Mateo or someone with Down syndrome just the same.”
The third annual Run for 3.21, originally scheduled for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, will now take place in-person between New York City and Washington, D.C. and virtually in local communities across the country from Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4. The team of 25 runners will spend more than 48 hours, day and night, completing the course, which winds its way through the northeast’s rolling countrysides, bustling downtowns, and the hearts of New York City, Newark, Princeton, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. While a small group of runners will run the route as originally planned, a majority of the team will complete their run segments from home.
“This event is truly special for participants and our entire community,” says Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of event organizer National Down Syndrome Society.
Virtual spectators can cheer on the runners by following NDSS on Facebook or Instagram and through the event app, RaceJoy.
Filiciello, 38, the former chief of staff for Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian, wrote that he's excited to finally be able get the run underway.
Both the length of each stage and the original Mar. 21 date are intentional. Down syndrome is caused by having an extra (third) copy of the 21st chromosome. The run starts at the U.N. to signify international observance of Down syndrome and ends at the Capitol to raise awareness among lawmakers of legal issues the Down syndrome community would like to see addressed, including the loss of social security benefits when two people with Down syndrome get married and the lack of access to organ transplants, the couple said.
“We also want to give hope to new parents who have just got the news they’re going to have a child with Down syndrome,” Chicas said. “We don’t put any limitations on Mateo just because he has an extra 21st chromosome.”
The couple have been getting into shape for their 25-mile portion the run. Chicas, 38, is a physician’s assistant in North Jersey, and Filiciello teaches history at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon.
“I’ve been trying to get back in shape since having our 9-month old,” Chicas said. “We’ve been training as much as we can, obviously taking turns watching the kids.”
Since his birth, Mateo has continued to amaze his parents, Filiciello said.
“As a 3-year-old he knows all the letters of the alphabet, can count to 20 and knows his colors,” he said. “He enjoys reading and learning. He’s just a pleasure to have in our family, and everywhere we go he touches people’s lives and he doesn’t even know it.”
Sponsors of the 2020 Run for 3.21 include: Lyft, 6AM Run, Bombas, Core Ten, DelMoPro Sports, Goodr, Headsweats, Henry’s Bike Shop, Jones Bar, Lenka, Bar Nathan, Noxgear, Running Warehouse, Suunto, VIDA Fitness, WaWa, Wegmans, YETI, Zealios, and ZBest Worldwide
Individuals or organizations wishing to support Team NDSS can do so online: give.ndss.org/2020Runfor321
