After decades of lawsuits and talks, settlement reached on Sewell Tract in east Cape May

“The property will be managed by the DEP’s Division of Fish & Wildlife as an important part of the Atlantic flyway, a major north-south route for migratory birds in North America,” reads a statement from the DEP. “The acquisition ensures the preservation of the property, supporting the goals of protecting against and adapting to climate change.”

The DEP states that preserving the land will allow the plants and trees to continue to sequester carbon and reduce flooding.

Both the city and Testa described the site as being close to 100 acres, and previous descriptions put the total at 96 acres.

“Nearly 100 acres of undeveloped land off Pittsburgh Avenue, near the Coast Guard Base, will now be preserved in perpetuity, marking a monumental day for the City of Cape May,” reads a statement from the city.

The settlement closes the book on a lawsuit that has been underway since 1992. According to Testa, the outline of the settlement agreement has been in place since the beginning of 2021, but it took about six months for everything to be concluded. He described it as the longest possible real estate transaction.

The property has been in dispute for even longer.