After decades of lawsuits and talks, settlement reached on Sewell Point in east Cape May

CAPE MAY — After decades of lawsuits, negotiations and false starts, the state has purchased a 96-acre swath of undeveloped land near Coast Guard Training Center Cape May for $19 million.
That’s according to Concerned Citizens for Sewell Tract Preservation, a nonprofit that formed about seven years ago and got involved as a plaintiff intervenor in the long-running litigation over the future of the site. Late Tuesday, the group announced that the owners of the property, East Cape May Associates, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection had completed a settlement on the city’s largest undeveloped parcel.
So far, neither of the other parties has confirmed this. There was no response to requests for comment from the DEP on Wednesday, and Jacob Perskie, an attorney representing East Cape May Associates, declined to comment. He said he did not have authorization from his clients to discuss the matter.
“Money changed hands. Deeds have been passed. The state is now the owner of the East Cape May Associates tract,” said James Testa, president of Concerned Citizens for Sewell Tract Preservation Inc. “It’s over. It’s as over as it can get.”
The settlement closes the book on a lawsuit that has been underway since 1992. According to Testa, the outline of the settlement agreement has been in place since the beginning of 2021, but it took about six months for everything to be concluded. He described it as the longest possible real estate transaction.
The property has been in dispute for even longer.
Developers Thomas Brodesser and Philip Robinson, whose families would form East Cape May Associates, acquired the property in the late 1950s or early 1960s, with plans to build 366 homes, according to news reports about the history of the tract. At that time, the city actively courted new development and reportedly agreed to fund the construction of infrastructure for the new homes. Earlier news reports say the city signed deals promising to install roads, water and sewer service in 1965 and 1969.
But by the 1970s, state and federal authorities were working to preserve wetlands and denied permits for work at the site, according to Testa. After several attempts to move projects forward, the owners filed suit in 1992, alleging the environmental rules amounted to the government taking their land, which would mean they were entitled to compensation.
According to Mayor Zack Mullock, the city long ago approved a $16 million bond to fund any contribution to a settlement.
“That has been sitting out there for many years,” he said.
He said he is thrilled with the settlement, not least of all because the city is not on the hook for any contribution or infrastructure work.
“It’s huge news for the city,” Mullock said. “There has been a dark cloud hanging over the city for 30 years. There’s been such concern over what was going to happen there.”
The site is important to multiple species of migrating birds and local wildlife, Mullock said, and as the largest undeveloped area in Cape May, it also helps absorb rainwater and improves drainage throughout east Cape May. Developing it would have worsened flooding, Mullock said.
Testa has criticized the city for remaining out of the lawsuit. He pointed out that as a city councilman, Mullock had fought to keep the city out.
“Not being involved has allowed us to communicate with all of the parties,” Mullock said. “I think that really opened up the lines of communication.”
Mullock praised the work of city attorney Chris Gillin-Schwartz and thanked Gov. Phil Murphy, who Mullock said took an interest in the situation. Plus, Mullock said, $19 million is a big number in a tight state budget.
Cape May is known almost as well for its fractious community politics as for its Victorian houses. Testa was not ready to give any credit to Mullock in this matter.
“He spent the last two years criticizing the Concerned Citizens,” Testa said. “I’m now kind of shocked to see he’s taking credit for the whole settlement process.”
Testa said the organization was entirely funded by contributions from interested neighbors, adding Mullock also opposed any city contribution to help fund the efforts. In a letter to Mullock on Wednesday, he said the mayor has avoided giving any credit to the Concerned Citizens and described Mullock as a belated observer from the sidelines.
“After seven years, Concerned Citizens’ donors and supporters can be justifiably proud for helping to bring about that result,” reads a statement from the group announcing the settlement. “We achieved overwhelming success for the environment in saving Sewell Tract and unprecedented savings for the city — all without spending one penny of public funds and despite some strident opposition on the local political scene along the way.”
This was not the first time a settlement has been announced for the Sewell Point Tract. In 2009, officials announced a deal under which the city would kick in millions toward a $7 million settlement, and under which 18 acres would be developed as new homes, including affordable housing and market-rate homes.
That deal fell apart after the Army Corps of Engineers would not allow construction on what it considered wetlands, according to several sources.
The tract runs from Pittsburgh Avenue to Buffalo Avenue, between Pennsylvania and Maryland avenues, showing as a huge green rectangle on aerial images. There are a few homes built along the edges, along with condos and Cape May Lutheran Church on Pittsburgh Avenue. There is a path leading a little way in to the tract from Pittsburgh Avenue, where there is a clearing amid several trees, but the path ends as the land drops off to a dense morass that looks all but impassible.
Testa hopes the DEP will develop trails and walkways through the property, allowing residents and visitors to access the site without damaging the wetlands. He said there are also other properties in that area that are undeveloped, which he would like to see preserved as well, amounting to about 130 acres in total.
“There’s a future story that has to be written,” Testa said.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.