After decades of lawsuits and talks, settlement reached on Sewell Point in east Cape May

“After seven years, Concerned Citizens’ donors and supporters can be justifiably proud for helping to bring about that result,” reads a statement from the group announcing the settlement. “We achieved overwhelming success for the environment in saving Sewell Tract and unprecedented savings for the city — all without spending one penny of public funds and despite some strident opposition on the local political scene along the way.”

This was not the first time a settlement has been announced for the Sewell Point Tract. In 2009, officials announced a deal under which the city would kick in millions toward a $7 million settlement, and under which 18 acres would be developed as new homes, including affordable housing and market-rate homes.

That deal fell apart after the Army Corps of Engineers would not allow construction on what it considered wetlands, according to several sources.

The tract runs from Pittsburgh Avenue to Buffalo Avenue, between Pennsylvania and Maryland avenues, showing as a huge green rectangle on aerial images. There are a few homes built along the edges, along with condos and Cape May Lutheran Church on Pittsburgh Avenue. There is a path leading a little way in to the tract from Pittsburgh Avenue, where there is a clearing amid several trees, but the path ends as the land drops off to a dense morass that looks all but impassible.