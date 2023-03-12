CAPE MAY — About 4 a.m. local time Thursday, Vesna Palifrova spoke on the phone with her brother, Zoran Donchev, close to 5,000 miles away in the city of Lutsk, Ukraine.

The two speak often, she said.

Just over a year after the start of Russia’s invasion, she has gotten used to the idea of her brother living in a country at war. This time was different, however.

Russia launched a country-wide offensive before dawn across Ukraine, hitting infrastructure and cities far from the front lines. Targets included Lutsk, a city in the northwest of the country about 60 miles from the Polish border.

“He saw smoke in the sky,” she said.

Anti-missile systems intercepted the attack before it reached Lutsk, she said, but a nearby city was hit.

Palifrova is one of the organizers of Cape May Shelters Lutsk, which has sought to support the shelters in that city.

As the war continues, so does the local organization, sending warm clothing and supplies in regular shipments.

As the destruction continues, the local organizers have made adjustments, according to Charity Clark, another organizer of the group.

For instance, because of limited access to electricity and running water, the organization now sends body wipes for people who cannot count on a regular shower, and solar lights that do not need an electricity grid.

“The hard part is to keep it from growing, because there is so much need,” Clark said.

The organization has tapped local donors again and again and again, and she said the community has been incredibly generous, but she wants to expand the organization beyond Cape May and its neighboring communities, to build a countywide effort.

“It can’t all be Cape May,” she said.

“Make no mistake, we need money,” said Shirley Phinney, describing fundraising as the main goal for the group now. “We’re emptying our pockets, all of us. We need more help.”

The organization continues to ship donations of clothing and other needed items to Ukraine, but shipping costs are adding up. There are questions of efficiency, Phinney said.

She can buy children’s sneakers for $10 a pair, if she gets lucky, which is far cheaper than they are in eastern Europe.

The community support continues to be strong, Clark said. For instance, one Wildwood Boardwalk business owner gave the organization free run of the business’ warehouse, which meant a large number of warm sweatshirts heading to Ukraine.

Some ended up with Ukrainian soldiers, and front-line commanders have asked for sweatshirts for their troops, as well. The organization shared images of dozens of cardboard boxloads of supplies that made it to Ukraine, as well as photos of soldiers wearing green hoodies and camo fatigue pants.

In September, members of the group visited Ukraine. The organization has raised more than $150,000, which has gone toward food, medical supplies, wheelchairs and even bribes for Russian soldiers to release hostages, according to the organization members.

They are also working with other local groups, including Knitting for Peace, organized by the Seaville Monthly Friends Meeting, better known as the Quakers.

Participants have been meeting regularly to knit hats, scarves and other warm items for people in the shelter in Lutsk, sending items along with the Cape May Shelters Lutsk shipments.

“We have a big shipment going in April,” said Craig Gras, one of the organizers. A few members meet each Wednesday at the meeting house in Upper Township to knit, and other Quaker meetings have participated as well, according to Liz Shay, another organizer of the effort.

“We have contributors from Florida, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware,” Shay said.

Many donors want to remain anonymous, she said, so there may be some from other states as well. Shay said they have become friends with the Cape May Shelters Lutsk organizers. She said the efforts are not just about keeping people warm.

“It’s about being able to do something when you feel like you can’t do anything,” she said. The colorful handmade items let someone know there are people in the world who care about what happens to them. “If all we can do is knit, we’re going to knit like crazy.”

Plans are to include knitting supplies in the next shipment, along with directions to create a hat, scarf, baby blanket or other item.

Lutsk is a city of about 250,000, roughly between the populations of Paterson and Jersey City. It has ancient roots and has seen extensive fighting, as Polish forces fought the Bolsheviks a century ago, and the Luftwaffe bombed it during World War II.

It has also experienced Russian missile attacks but is relatively removed from the fighting. For this reason, it has become a refuge for children from throughout Ukraine, Palifrova said, both orphans and children sent away for a better chance at safety, much like London families sent their children to the countryside during the Blitz.

The local group helped organize Christmas presents and a celebration for about a thousand children last year, she said, and plan to go even bigger for Easter this spring, an equally important holiday in Ukraine.

That will include about 50 boxes of toys.

“It will bring so much joy to these kids,” she said.

The group is working with a church in Lutsk. There, most public building was built with bunkers, including churches, a remnant of the Nazi bombing campaign. Without those shelters, the Easter gathering could not take place, because of the risk of a Russian attack.

Palifrova fears the children will grow up with war. She sees little hope of a peaceful solution, but at the same time, she said Ukraine must continue to stand up against Russian president Vladimir Putin, and the world must do whatever it can to help Ukraine.

“Democracy’s on the line,” she said. “If they take over Ukraine, the entire world is in trouble.”

