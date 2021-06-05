After a strange and difficult year, teen pageant winner ready for events

Both her career goal and her dedication to Make-A-Wish stem from personal reasons.

“That’s because of my younger brother,” she said. Antonio has a heart condition, one serious enough to qualify for a wish from Make-A-Wish.

“He had three open-heart surgeries by the age of 2,” she said. Freund said she saw how the cardiologist with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia worked with her parents and cared for patients.

“His cardiologist was able to give them a sense of hope and peace,” she said. “We are still super-close to this cardiologist, and I want to do what Antonio’s cardiologist has done for Antonio.”

Now 16, Antonio is a freshman at St. Augustine’s Prep. His biggest passion is football, which his heart condition kept out of his reach. She said he has joined his high school team as a kicker, after close consultation with his doctor, who told him it would be OK if there was no contact and when he trained, he did not lift over his head.

She said he got to put on a football uniform and participate.

“His team did very well this year,” she said.