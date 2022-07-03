After a crash, recycling market sees improvement

WOODBINE — Inside the now-idle sorting facility of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, a dense mound of cardboard, glass, cans and multiple kinds of plastic stands in the corner, piled high with a front end loader.

It represents one truckload of recycling collected at curbsides that day, and several more truckloads were on their way. Each ton of recycling collected is one less ton to be buried in the nearby landfill, a towering hill that is the highest point in the county.

Not long ago, each of those materials would be parsed out into different categories at the multimillion-dollar recycling center, some by hand, others by specialized machinery. This year, that takes place about 40 miles away, under a contract with Omni Recycling LLC. Now, that company will separate the plastics, paper, metal and glass and market them for a potential new life as new products.

Both Cape May and Atlantic counties contract out for the sorting and marketing of single-stream recycling, at least for now.

Once, not long ago, most recycling in the United States was loaded onto ships bound for China and other nations, where some was turned into new products and more was either landfilled or burned. Starting several years ago, China began to get more particular about what it would accept, eventually all but closing the door to America’s recycling. There were too many contaminants, too much material that could not be recycled and would have to be landfilled, now thousands of miles from where the product was used. Other countries did the same, a big change in the math of recycling.

Some skepticism

Vineland, ACUA reach new deal on trash pickup VINELAND — The city and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority have reached a new 17-month …

In North Wildwood, Mayor Pat Rosenello describes himself as a die-hard environmentalist. But he is becoming a recycling skeptic.

“From what I understand, the entire recycling system has been artificial. We would dutifully recycle our stuff, the ships would be sent to China, where 90% of it would end up in a landfill. So we weren’t really recycling,” he said in a recent interview. “The whole house of cards has collapsed.”

Towns in Cape May County do not pay the county Municipal Utilities Authority for recycling. But the process does require an entire second collection. That can be an expensive proposition, Rosenello said, suggesting it may not be worthwhile if the material ends up in the same landfill anyway.

It does not, according to John Conturo, the solid waste program manager for the MUA. Or at least most of it does not.

“The only things that typically get landfilled are contaminated or non-recycling materials,” Conturo said. “Those get pulled out and they go in the landfill.”

Those who work in municipal recycling often seem to relish the horror stories of what people try to recycle, things such as bowling balls, garden hoses and car parts. Some items could be used for scrap metal, but the curbside recycling program is not equipped to deal with it.

“The worst are dirty diapers,” Conturo said. “On the package at the store, there’s a recycling symbol, so people think they can recycle them. But that’s just for the cardboard box, not for the diapers inside.”

Cape May County has been recycling for decades, separating paper from other materials. About 10 years ago, and after millions of dollars spent upgrading the recycling system, the county went to what’s called single stream recycling. That means everything that can be recycled would be put in a single container, taken away from your alley or curb in a single truck, and then separated out again at the county facility.

Last year, the contract with Republic Services expired. That was the company that operated the recycling center. This year, the MUA has a $2.275 million contract with Omni Recycling to do that job. Next year, Conturo said, the local recycling center may reopen. The authority is carefully looking at options. But he said the center would need a major upgrade to keep up with the constantly changing types of packaging material.

“It all comes down to the cost, what’s better for the Municipal Utilities Authority and for the ratepayers of Cape May County,” Conturo said.

Paying for used boxes

Higher costs just start of trash disposal problems The soaring cost of fuel for garbage trucks is a burden on the companies and public departme…

Cape May County’s recycling program used to make money. In 2010, a ton of recyclable cardboard could fetch about $285. A few years ago, the number was closer to $25, and that is the material in most demand. Industry reports say the values are climbing back, however, with a 200% climb in 2019.

“It goes up and down week to week,” said Richard Dovey, president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. “In the last two years, it’s gone up.”

Aluminum is the simplest to recycle. Melt down an aluminum can, and you can make most of a new aluminum can.

Right now, both Dovey and Conturo said the plastic that makes up most 1-gallon milk jugs is increasingly valuable. They are not typically used to make new food containers, but rather become building materials, fabrics or part of carpets. Automobiles increasingly use recycled materials for interiors.

Paper and cardboard have a steady market.

Since China closed its doors, more plants have opened in the United States.

“There are more mills now than there were four years ago,” Dovey said. All of this is impacted by the overall economy and other factors. For instance, because most plastic is made from petroleum, rising costs of oil will also translate to a rising cost of plastic in the recycling stream.

Glass, on the other hand, usually ends up getting ground for fill.

“Glass is not marketable in an economic way,” Dovey said. Glass is easy to make into new glass, but in the single stream process, most bottles get broken. Even then, if all the clear glass was broken together, while the green or brown beer bottles were on their own, there might be more companies willing to take the material. But while there were once multiple glass factories in South Jersey, there are now just a few specialty glassmakers, and glass is heavy to ship, making it even less economically viable.

Like plastic, glass doesn’t readily decompose. But unlike plastic, it is inert.

“It’s really just sand that’s been made into something else,” Dovey said.

The market can also influence what can be accepted. For a while, Atlantic County stopped accepting containers made from polypropylene, which have a number 5. That includes most yogurt containers.

They would still arrive at the center.

“We try to be pretty adamant: Don’t put in what we’re not asking for. We’re not really asking you to take a vote that this should be recyclable,” Dovey said.

Authorities in both counties try to educate the public on what can be accepted. But as Conturo pointed out, visitors come into local communities from areas with a wide range or rules on recycling. Plus, he said, a lot of people will include items they just hope can be recycled.

Manufacturers also change their packaging regularly, and various trends have an effect. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Conturo said, the MUA took in far more cardboard as more people relied on online delivery services.

Atlantic County is back to accepting plastic with the numbers 1, 2 and 5 printed inside the recycling arrows. Both counties keep updated lists online of what can and cannot go in the blue bins.

Changes and more changes

ACUA soliciting bids for hauling and disposing solid waste The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is soliciting bids for the hauling and disposal of s…

As in Cape May County, Republic Services used to operate the recycling center for Atlantic County. The ACUA now has a $4.6 million annual contract with Mazza Recycling Services in Tinton Falls, Monmouth County.

Dovey said the contract allows the ACUA to get a refund based on the materials that can be resold and used as raw material. He said that’s meant about a million dollars a year coming back to the authority.

The recycling system used to make money, subsidizing other efforts. Now it is the tipping fees for the landfills that fund the recycling efforts. But there are still reasons to continue recycling. One is to keep as much as possible out of the landfill.

On Thursday, James Rocco, solid waste engineer with the Cape May County MUA, drove around the base of the landfill, in the midst of deep forest a few miles outside Woodbine. He paused as a deer ran off the hill across the road.

He pointed out the mulching system, where brush, trees and wooden pallets get turned into mulch to be sold for gardeners.

The MUA taps the landfill to capture methane, which is then used for power.

According to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, the total amount of municipal solid waste generated nationally in 2018 was 292.4 million tons, or 4.9 pounds per person per day. Of that, almost 69 million tons were recycled, and another 25 million tons composted.

Rocco expressed optimism on the future of recycling. He said consumers want to see it happen, and will support products that support recycling. More and more, he said, manufacturers are looking for ways to incorporate post-consumer recycling into new products, or considering recyclability in designing packaging.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.