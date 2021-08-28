After a century on New Jersey beaches, are surf boats still the best option?

“It’s another tool in the toolbox,” said Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks. “You want to match the lifeguard skills, the size of the crowd and the size of the waves. There are days when the boat is the best tool in the toolbox.”

In Wildwood and other beaches, there is often a guard or two stationed in the water past the crowd on busy weekend days, creating what Stocks described as a triangle of safety. The guard can keep an eye on swimmers and make sure no one goes out too far. Sometimes, the guard is in the water with a torpedo-shaped flotation device known as a can, sometimes on a rescue surfboard, and sometimes there are two guards in a boat.

“The boat provides a platform where the lifeguard is up, out of the water,” he said. This gives a much better view of the crowd. A guard can even stand in the boat, giving a raised view similar to being on a lifeguard stand on the beach.

Stocks has also seen a decline in the use of the boat in his years on the beach. A single guard can take out a rescue board, move safely through a crowd and quickly reach a swimmer in trouble. In some circumstances, that’s a better option than the boat.

“The boat has taken a lesser role to the rescue board. That’s not a criticism of the boat. It’s just a fact,” Stocks said.