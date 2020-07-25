Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages. The brothers were planning to retire in the next few years, but the current situation has convinced them the time is now. They plan to put their Asbury Avenue building up for sale this summer.
Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages. The brothers were planning to retire in the next few years, but the current situation has convinced them the time is now. They plan to put their Asbury Avenue building up for sale this summer.
Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages. The brothers were planning to retire in the next few years, but the current situation has convinced them the time is now. They plan to put their Asbury Avenue building up for sale this summer.
“We don’t have really any product, and we don’t foresee getting any in,” said Mark Annarelli. They expected to get new bikes earlier this summer, but that keeps getting delayed. The store usually deals with five different bike companies, and none of them has bikes to sell.
‘We don’t have really any product, and we don’t foresee getting any in,’ said Mark Annarelli, co-owner of Annarelli’s Bicycle Store in Ocean City. He expected to get new bikes earlier this summer, but that keeps getting delayed. Bill Barlow /
Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages. The brothers were planning to retire in the next few years, but the current situation has convinced them the time is now. They plan to put their Asbury Avenue building up for sale this summer.
Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages. The brothers were planning to retire in the next few years, but the current situation has convinced them the time is now. They plan to put their Asbury Avenue building up for sale this summer.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages. The brothers were planning to retire in the next few years, but the current situation has convinced them the time is now. They plan to put their Asbury Avenue building up for sale this summer.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages. The brothers were planning to retire in the next few years, but the current situation has convinced them the time is now. They plan to put their Asbury Avenue building up for sale this summer.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
“We don’t have really any product, and we don’t foresee getting any in,” said Mark Annarelli. They expected to get new bikes earlier this summer, but that keeps getting delayed. The store usually deals with five different bike companies, and none of them has bikes to sell.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
‘We don’t have really any product, and we don’t foresee getting any in,’ said Mark Annarelli, co-owner of Annarelli’s Bicycle Store in Ocean City. He expected to get new bikes earlier this summer, but that keeps getting delayed. Bill Barlow /
for The Press
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Mike and Mark Annarelli joke that their downtown Ocean City bike shop looks more like a dance hall or bowling alley. Factory closures due to the pandemic have led to serious bike shortages. The brothers were planning to retire in the next few years, but the current situation has convinced them the time is now. They plan to put their Asbury Avenue building up for sale this summer.
The state is looking into a glitch that lowered the total positive COVID-19 cases from Satur…
At the shop, they have a couple of children’s bikes in the window, a couple of vintage bikes on the floor that Mark Annarelli dug out of storage, and a secondhand beach cruiser, one they described as a “beater,” that they do not expect to have very long.
“We don’t have really any product, and we don’t foresee getting any in,” said Mark Annarelli. They expected to get new bikes earlier this summer, but that keeps getting delayed. The store usually deals with five different bike companies, and none of them has bikes to sell.
“Schwinn has told us now it’s going to be November before we see any bikes,” he said.
Mike Annarelli believes Schwinn is the only company that is leveling with them. He said the 2021 bike models are set to be released in late summer, but he does not expect to have much for sale during their busiest season.
May was great. Everyone came in and bought bikes,” Mark Annarelli said. Since then, businesses has been a fraction of previous years.
There were no coronovirus-related deaths reported over the weekend in either Atlantic or Cap…
It started with their grandfather, Magno Annarelli, who came to Ocean City 99 years ago and opened a barber shop at 1014 Asbury Ave. They said when he immigrated from Italy, he was told by an immigration officer that his name was now “Michael.”
In 1935, during the Great Depression, Magno Annarelli bought out a bike rental stand and began offering bike rentals from the shop, launching the new family business, renting and selling bikes and accessories and doing repairs.
His son, Dominic, worked in the shop before he bought it in 1968. He sold it to his sons when he was ready to retire in 1989. Mike and Mark Annarelli both have grown children, but they never encouraged them to take over the business.
The work is too demanding, they said, and it almost never stops. Even when the shop is closed and the repairs and services are done for the day, they still have to do the books, make the orders and plan for the next day.
Many people miss family events for work, Mike Annarelli said, but as a business owner, you miss almost everything.
OCEAN CITY — Five days after closing their stores on the Boardwalk because of several employ…
Mark Annarelli has two daughters. One worked briefly at the business.
“I think my wife fired my one daughter,” he said. “That afternoon she went up to Johnson’s Popcorn and got a job. Just to rub it in. She’s a pistol.”
That daughter, Danielle Kershbaumer, is now a registered nurse. Dominique, his other daughter, teaches in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
But both men said they will miss their customers, whom they described as amazingly loyal. Just as the business has gone through generations, so have the customers. The brothers reminisced about selling a family a child’s first bike and then seeing that child return years later for bikes for his own children.
“All that time, we’ve met a lot of nice families,” Mark Annarelli said.
ATLANTIC CITY — State gaming regulators gave the final approval Friday for a $17.3 billion m…
“We’ve really been blessed. That’s the only word to say. We’ve had some wonderful people who’ve supported our family for 85 years. We really can’t thank them enough,” Mike Annarelli said.
They said they explored selling the business, which already has a built-in customer base, but there was little interest. Instead, they plan to sell the building, which includes a three-bedroom apartment upstairs. They have not yet decided on an asking price. Until recently, their mother, Margaret Annarelli, lived upstairs, dividing her time between Ocean City and their sister’s home.
Now 97, she has been staying isolated because of the pandemic and did not come back to Ocean City this summer. Her sons described her as integral to the business when their father ran it, doing the books and working with customers.
The building is set to enter a booming real estate market at the shore. Just next door, a combination of retail and residential units is planned for the former Cape Bank building at 10th Street and Asbury Avenue.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.