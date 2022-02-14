After 46 years, Yesterday’s in Upper Township is changing hands

UPPER TOWNSHIP — With Olympic curling on TV, classic rock on the speakers and a good size crowd of regulars on a late Monday afternoon, Yesterday’s on Roosevelt Boulevard readied for a change in command.

After 46 years in business, the McIntyre family has agreed to sell to the owners of the Deauville Inn in Strathmere. The deal is set to be finalized on Tuesday.

According to both the current owners and the purchaser, the bar and restaurant will be open Tuesday, same as always.

Several locals on social media believe it will become a Mexican restaurant. That is not the case, according to Adam Modder, the vice president of operations for The Deauville Inn.

“There seems to be confusion in public about the future of Yesterday's,” Modder said Monday. He said it will continue to operate as Yesterday’s, with the same crew of employees in the front and back of house.

“We’re not going to close the place,” said Modder. “The intention is, it’s going to remain Yesterday’s, with some light renovations around the place.”

Some immediate work is planned for the kitchen, he said.

“We want to keep a lot of the character and the history of the place,” Modder said.

The idea that a Mexican restaurant was on the way was not out of the blue. On the agenda for the Upper Township Committee meeting on Monday was a change in the liquor license from Yesterday’s to Inky’s Cantina and Taqueria.

That was an earlier plan, Modder said.

Modder did not disclose the purchase price. Contacted on Monday, Sandy Ummarino, one of the McIntyre siblings, said any questions about the sale would have to be answered by her brother, Jeff McIntyre. But on Monday, he said he had too many details to attend to with the pending sale and declined to speak with a reporter.

Modder said the executive chef at The Deauville will be working with the kitchen staff at Yesterday's after the purchase closes.

“Customers can expect a new menu before the summer,” he said.

Dr. Tim Fox, a Strathmere resident and founder of Fox rehabilitation, bought The Deauville Inn in 2019, along with his partner, Dr. Robyn Kjar. They undertook an extensive renovation to the historic building, which dates from 1881 and has served as a hotel and a speakeasy.

The work at Yesterday's will not be nearly so expansive, Modder said, but he said the building does need attention. It's been a little more than 20 years since the restaurant underwent a major renovation.

The restaurant, bar and adjoining liquor store has been a local mainstay for decades. In the Marmora section of Upper Township, it sits close to the bridge that connects to 52nd Street in Ocean City. Part of its marketing has been that those heading to the beach from the Garden State Parkway can get in and out of the parking lot with a right turn, a big plus on packed summer weekends.

“I can’t remember it ever not being there,” Upper Township Mayor Curtis Corson said on Monday. The McIntyre family has run the business since 1976. In 1998, the restaurant underwent an extensive renovation.

As outside dining expanded due to COVID-19, the restaurant added additional seating under a large gazebo in a section of the parking lot.

In a statement posted to the business’ Facebook page, the family thanked their customers.

“The friendships that have developed over the years will be cherished always,” it read. “We will miss our Yesterday’s family but look forward to the next chapter in our lives.”

The post drew hundreds of comments, mostly variations of congratulations and best wishes.

On Saturday, the McIntyres said goodbye in a daylong party, with live music and a menu with prices from 1976.

It was as crowded as Kevin Poltorak has ever seen the bar and restaurant. Growing up in Ocean City, his family has gone to Yesterday’s since he was about 5, he said, and ever since he turned 21, that’s the spot where he stops in after work. He described it like the bar in the classic TV show “Cheers.”

“I know everybody. I know the staff. I know the owners. I know the bartender. It’s all friendly people,” he said.

When he stopped in after work on Saturday night, he said, the bar was so packed you couldn’t get near it. Instead he bought a six-pack next door and shared it with whoever was nearby.

On Monday afternoon at about 3 p.m., the bar was a little less than half full, with a few people at the dining tables for a late lunch or early dinner. McIntyre, Modder and staff members sat at one of the tables, which was covered in paperwork and a calculator as they quietly discussed the business.

At the end of the bar were Joe and Kelly Whilden, who live nearby and wanted to toast the end of the McIntyre era. Kelly Whilden grew up in the area, and marked her 21st birthday at Yesterday’s.

“It was always a nice place to go,” said Joe Whilden.

The Olympics continued on the flat screens around the room, superseded by the conversations at the bar.

Donald Westergom, who grows sunflowers at a nearby farm every summer, stopped in with Kitty Lippi.

“It’s Valentine’s Day. You have to celebrate it,” Westergom said.

Bret Camp sat with a beer, having stopped in on his way home from work. He wasn’t there for the change of ownership or Valentine’s Day. He just wanted a beer in his favorite place. He doesn’t stop in every day, but he described himself as a regular.

He, too, said he likes the atmosphere and the friendly people.

“I’d like it to stay the same,” he said. "I hope they don’t change it too much.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

