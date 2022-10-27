African American Heritage Museum's Ralph Hunter to be honored as 'superhero'

When organizations acknowledge Atlantic County’s African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, they also salute Ralph E. Hunter Sr., its founder and president.

The museum, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will be honored twice within one week’s time by the Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association on Thursday and the Gloucester County NAACP on Sunday.

Even though the museum has a board of directors, volunteers and an executive director, Hunter is neither a figurehead, who does nothing, nor a behind-the-scenes worker bee, whom no one knows. Chances are people are familiar with Hunter if they know what the museum is.

“I take great honor in being involved with history and African Americans,” Hunter said.

During its 31st annual installation and awards gala, the MBCA will acknowledge the community service the African American Heritage Museum provides Atlantic City visitors, Hunter said.

“I was really, really amazed,” Hunter said about the association’s honor. “It lets people around the region know that we are here.”

Twenty years ago, the museum received its first award from the Asbury United Methodist Church in Atlantic City for its research on America’s Favorite Playground, Hunter said. Over the past two decades, the African American Heritage Museum has received 93 awards, the most recent one three weeks ago from St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Atlantic City for community service.

The MBCA will honor the African American Heritage Museum as a superhero of Atlantic City on Thursday along with the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, the Atlantic City Chapter of the NAACP, the Atlantic City Police Foundation, the developers of the Orange Loop commercial district, Steel Pier and Chester’s Special Events & Flowers.

Usually, only one business is honored annually by the group, and it doesn’t recognize nonprofits, but it did so this year, said Gary Hill, the association’s executive director and community relations officer.

“I love Ralph. Ralph is amazing,” Hill said. “These developers, businesses and educational leaders (which Hill said the museum is) are our superheroes.”

The board of directors of the association voted in April on who would be honored as an Atlantic City superhero. A majority of the 22 board members has to agree on whom to honor, Hill said.

A letter told Hunter that he would receive the honor, Hill said. Superhero award recipients will be saluted with certificates, he said. A one-minute video has been created for each of the honorees.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver will attend Thursday’s awards gala, Hill said.

The MBCA tries to have all its honorees based in Atlantic City, but it is difficult to decide who should be celebrated, Hill said. Some worthy organizations have still not been acknowledged after 31 years, Hill said.

Also honoring Hunter is the Gloucester County NAACP. Hunter will be presented with its 2022 Corporate Excellence Service Award on Sunday for being a community game-changer.

The African American Heritage Museum’s mobile exhibits have made appearances in Gloucester County schools and also at Rowan University, Hunter said.

“This is the first time the NAACP from outside the county recognized us. We have been honored by the Atlantic City NAACP before. ... I was overwhelmed,” Hunter said when informed about the Gloucester County NAACP salute.

After receiving these tributes, Hunter will be back at work preparing for the New Jersey Education Association convention Nov. 10 and 11 in Atlantic City, he said.

Normally, the African American Heritage Museum shares a booth with another organization, but this year, it will occupy 2,000 square feet of the convention floor by itself, Hunter said.

From February through April, appointments have already been made to bring the museum’s mobile exhibits to five Ocean County schools, two Pleasantville schools and two Atlantic City schools, Hunter said.

“I’m getting busier,” said Hunter, who turns 85 on Jan. 9. “I’m looking to travel to 50 different schools. I travel with it (the exhibits). I’m up at 3:30 a.m. to set up an exhibit by 7 a.m.”

Tickets are $120 per person and will be available at the door for the MBCA’s 31st annual gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Visit mbcanj.com or call 609-348-1903.

Tickets are $85 per person and will be available at the door for the Gloucester County NAACP Black & White Gala and Community Game-Changer award dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Auletto Caterers, 1849 Cooper St., Deptford. For more information, visit gloucestercountynaacp.org.

The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey has locations in Atlantic City and Buena Vista Township. For more information, visit aahmsnj.org.