African American-centered quilt exhibition in Ocean City 'is for everybody'

Chase Jackson never tried to quilt, but she knew the objects most commonly used as warm bed coverings also can serve as works of art.

Jackson, executive director of the Ocean City Arts Center, proves her point this month with an exhibit titled “Stitched Stories: An Exhibition of African American Quilters & Fiber Artists from New Jersey” that runs through July 29.

The show features 20 works by 12 artists and fills the entire second floor of the gallery. A “Meet the Artists” reception is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the second floor gallery at 1735 Simpson Ave. Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro and the Cape May County NAACP are hosting the reception, Jackson said. The exhibit is cross cultural and will hopefully spur communication and interaction, Jackson said.

“It’s African-American centered, but it’s for everybody,” Jackson said. “Some of these quilts are really thought provoking.”

Jackson went online, typed in “African American quilters in New Jersey” and discovered the Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilters Guild from Central Jersey. She worked previously in Newark, so she was familiar with the other guild represented in the show, the Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild from North Jersey.

Fiber artist and Newark native Glendora Simonson, a Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild member, is one of the displayed artists. Simonson, 64, learned to sew as a schoolgirl from her mother. All of her quilting has taken place during the past 30 years.

“I enjoy creating things, more than just with fibers, but with (also) baking and cooking,” Simonson said. “I’m driven, compelled to do it.”

Simonson has three quilts in the show.

“Motherless Child” was inspired by the separation and inhumane treatment of migrant children at this country’s Southern border and includes images of paper dolls, a sale notice of a small child as well as African tribes taken in the Atlantic slave trade.

“Traveling Shoes” depicts memories of Simonson’s trips to South Carolina with her mother and pays homage to the Civil Rights Movement by featuring the shoes of protest marchers and the young victims of the 1963 Birmingham, Alabama, church bombing.

Simonson’s third piece is not a quilt at all, but a doll. “Ode to Market Street” was inspired by Anita and Arnold Lobel’s book “On Market Street.” The doll is adorned with a variety of desserts from head to toe made out of fiber.

All of Simonson’s fiber art on display was created during the past five years.

“They show well. I think it reflects an evolution of the quilts I make,” Simonson said of her submissions. “I made ‘Motherless Child’ and ‘Traveling Shoes’ to have deeper meaning.”

Besides artists from the two guilds, Jackson’s exhibit displays works from Philadelphia fiber artist Christina Johnson and two sisters, Barbara Imes Jorden and Jacqueline Imes Jenkins, of Franklinville, Gloucester County.

For years, Jorden, 84, sewed. She used to make clothes for her daughter and herself. She did not start quilting until 1989, when she began taking classes during the evenings at a local high school.

Jorden has received requests to have her quilts exhibited nationwide. She and her sister designed and made a quilt honoring the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II.

Jorden has three quilts on display in the exhibit.

“Ladies of Faith” was among those that made the cut. Every Sunday, many years ago, Jorden and her sister used to visit their two grandmothers and their great aunts after church. Unfortunately, her grandmothers and great aunts did not live long enough to see the completion of the quilt.

“It’s an enjoyable thing to do. We make art quilts,” as opposed to bed coverings, Jorden said. “There is a big difference. I made a quilt that I’m still trying to get to (former President) Barack Obama.”