Afghans in Atlantic City hoping for the best, fearing the worst for home country

Hashimi had waited seven years for permission to emigrate to America, he said, and left behind his elderly father, siblings, nieces and nephews. A building contractor in Afghanistan, he is now working at the French-Afghan fusion restaurant Setaara as a cook.

“I am worried about my sister who is a security guard in a bank,” Hashimi said of his concerns that the Taliban will target her for revenge. Those who wear uniforms might be presumed to be pro-U.S., he said, whether they worked for the Ghani government or not.

One brother did work with the Americans and is still waiting for help to leave the country, Hashimi said.

His sister called him over the weekend to ask whether she should go to Kabul Airport and try to get on a plane, he said. Rumors were circulating that anyone who showed up would be flown out, which is why so many people converged on the airport and overwhelmed U.S. operations.

Hashimi, skeptical of the rumors, told her to stay safe at home.

Panah’s son Abdullah, now a medical resident at Jefferson Health NJ, was in his third year of medical school when he started Setaara in 2019 with his aunt. It’s on Arctic Avenue across from White House Subs.