Afghans in Atlantic City hoping for the best, fearing the worst for home country

ATLANTIC CITY — For almost all his life, 45-year-old Jalil Hashimi’s country of Afghanistan has been at war.
And now, the Persian speaker said Tuesday through an interpreter, its future is uncertain after the exit of American troops and the Taliban’s return to power.
He will not see what happens firsthand, however. Hashimi was one of the lucky few whose visa to live in the United States was recently finalized. Sponsored by his fiancée, another Afghan who left years ago, the two were married soon after his arrival four weeks ago.
“We were living comfortably until about six months ago, when the issue of negotiations with the Taliban came about,” Hashimi said of life in Afghanistan in recent years. “Then people got nervous and confused.”
The Atlantic City Afghani community is small — fewer than 10 families — said Dr. Daud Panah, a psychiatrist who moved to Atlantic City more than 20 years ago from Philadelphia and is now running for mayor as an independent candidate. Panah is Hashimi’s brother-in-law and acted as his interpreter.
Panah escaped from Afghanistan at 17 in the late 1980s, traveling by foot over the mountains into Pakistan toward the end of the Soviets’ occupation, he said. He went to college and medical school at the University of Pennsylvania.
Under President Ashraf Ghani there was freedom of speech, and people were following a democratic way of life, Hashimi said. Women were educated, held jobs and were on television. But with the prospect of the Taliban coming back, fear returned.
Hashimi had waited seven years for permission to emigrate to America, he said, and left behind his elderly father, siblings, nieces and nephews. A building contractor in Afghanistan, he is now working at the French-Afghan fusion restaurant Setaara as a cook.
“I am worried about my sister who is a security guard in a bank,” Hashimi said of his concerns that the Taliban will target her for revenge. Those who wear uniforms might be presumed to be pro-U.S., he said, whether they worked for the Ghani government or not.
One brother did work with the Americans and is still waiting for help to leave the country, Hashimi said.
His sister called him over the weekend to ask whether she should go to Kabul Airport and try to get on a plane, he said. Rumors were circulating that anyone who showed up would be flown out, which is why so many people converged on the airport and overwhelmed U.S. operations.
Hashimi, skeptical of the rumors, told her to stay safe at home.
Panah’s son Abdullah, now a medical resident at Jefferson Health NJ, was in his third year of medical school when he started Setaara in 2019 with his aunt. It’s on Arctic Avenue across from White House Subs.
Abdullah Panah was born in the United States and raised in Atlantic City but speaks both Persian and Farsi, he said. He has visited Afghanistan, the last time about seven years ago.
“We were at a famous lake not too far away from Kabul — Qargha Lake. We went there for gathering old memories for my parents,” Abdullah Panah said. “Literally four hours after we left a well-known restaurant at the lake, it was attacked by the Taliban.”
He has not been back since, he said.
Setaara is filled with memorabilia from Afghanistan. There is a mural of the Darul Aman Palace, destroyed by civil war in the 1990s but rebuilt by Ghani. There is a human-sized model of one of the two gigantic sixth century Buddhas of Bamiyan statues carved into cliffsides in central Afghanistan and destroyed by the Taliban in 2001. There is also photo after photo of 1970s Afghanistan, when people dressed in Western styles, women were educated and held jobs, and there was a feeling of freedom, according to Daud Panah.
“Afghans are moderates,” Daud Panah said of the majority of his countrymen. He blames other countries for foisting fundamentalism on Afghans, including the British who fought three wars in his country in the 19th century.
“Now, the Chinese are trying to get in,” Panah said.
Abdullah Panah said he believes the Chinese plan to control the vast mineral wealth of Afghanistan.
Hashimi is hopeful the Taliban will not be violent or exact revenge, but previous experience with the fundamentalist group inspires fear.
“The first time the Taliban was there (1996 to 2001) was a brutal time,” Daud Panah said. “No one could breathe. You could be beat up for anything.”
Daud Panah described what the people of Afghanistan are feeling now as a type of post-traumatic stress disorder.
“People are having flashbacks from the past,” Panah said, of violence, cruelty toward women and a lack of freedom.
“It’s a transitional time in Afghanistan,” Panah said, with a more positive outcome possible if the Taliban will work with other groups, America and NATO.
Hashimi said he wants Americans to understand Afghanistan is a lovely, hospitable country.
“People should know that the fighting should stop,” Hashimi said. “It’s been going on too long.”
