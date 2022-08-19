Affordable housing units planned for Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Five parcels of land are set to be turned over to a new nonprofit development company for the creation of 10 affordable housing units under an ordinance set for a public hearing and final vote Aug. 25.

The deal is part of Ocean City’s settlement agreement of its affordable housing obligation, city attorney Dorothy McCrosson told City Council members when the ordinance was introduced earlier this month.

“We expect shovels in the ground in September,” McCrosson said.

Legal precedent has found that municipalities in New Jersey have an obligation to provide at least the opportunity for affordable housing. Under a settlement agreement reached with the Fair Share Housing Center, the city is set to rehabilitate some units and provide others to be built.

The city has been working with the Ocean City Housing Authority, which oversees the federal housing units in the city in Bay View Manor and Pecks Beach Village. According to McCrosson, the authority has created a nonprofit development company, the Ocean City Community Development Corp., to develop and manage the properties as affordable housing.

The city-owned properties are in several neighborhoods and include 240 Haven Ave., 244 Haven Ave., 224-26 Simpson Ave., 3300-02 Bay Ave. and 3304-06 Bay Ave. All the lots appear to be vacant. Two of the properties needed to be subdivided, which has already been accomplished, McCrosson said.

She also said state funds will help cover the construction costs.

Councilman Bob Barr, who also serves as chairman of the Housing Authority, thanked McCrosson for her work.

“These are very complicated transactions,” he said. Barr also said he was glad the proposal would bring families to the city.

Once completed, the properties will be rented to qualified tenants, McCrosson said.

Also at the meeting, council approved a contract with Triad Associates of Vineland to oversee the city’s “market-to-affordable” program, another element of the affordable housing agreement. The annual cost will depend on the work performed, but it is estimated at $20,000 a year.

Under the Fair Share Housing Center agreement, the city purchases properties at market value and then offers them as affordable, McCrosson said. The city is committed to creating three market-to-affordable units and has had one transaction so far, McCrosson said.

Under the contract, Triad will select buyers who qualify under the affordable housing rules and assist them in obtaining financing.