Affordable housing plan at issue in Middle Township as claims arise of officials dragging feet

Most municipalities in the state, and in Cape May County, have approved affordable housing plans.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The rest of the state has really gotten with the program and understand that it’s necessary and possible to meet these obligations,” Campisi said Monday.

The issue came up at the Township Committee meeting later that day, at which resident Bob Noel asked for an update.

Donohue responded that the township hired a planner to create an affordable housing plan, which he said is almost completed. In April, the township hired Consulting and Municipal Engineers of Parlin, Middlesex County, to prepare an affordable housing plan at a cost of $26,750.

“Are we allowed to see that plan?” Noel said.

“We haven’t seen it,” responded Donohue.

Township attorney Marcus Karavan said at the meeting that the township is making progress on the issue. He also said the township believes the center’s motion was based on false information. Contacted after the meeting, Donohue said he could not offer more specifics about what was wrong with the information, citing active litigation.