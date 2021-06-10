Affordable housing plan at issue in Middle Township as claims arise of officials dragging feet

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Fair Share Housing Center has accused the township of dragging its feet on affordable housing in a recent court filing that could have a big impact on development in the municipality.
“It’s clear to us, at least for now, that Middle Township is not interested in coming into compliance with the law,” said Anthony Campisi, a spokesperson for the housing advocacy group based in Cherry Hill.
Mayor Tim Donohue says the township has acted in good faith on the issue, including negotiating with the housing center.
“In our mind, until a few days ago, we thought everything was moving along on the right track,” Donohue said during a Township Committee meeting Monday. “Suddenly we’re in this confrontational situation that we weren’t in a week ago.”
At issue is the township’s immunity from what are known as builder’s remedy lawsuits, which can allow a developer to sidestep local zoning laws with the understanding that projects will include affordable housing.
The lawsuits can motivate municipalities to comply with affordable housing mandates. If a town has an approved affordable housing plan, the courts can grant immunity to those kinds of lawsuits. Middle Township officials maintain their immunity remains in place, while the Fair Share Housing Center says it ran out on Nov. 2, 2020.
“When you have a community like Middle Township that’s sort of thumbing its nose at the law, builder’s remedy lawsuits are an effective tool to bring them into compliance,” Campisi said. The center filed a motion in Superior Court on June 1 asking that the township’s immunity not be renewed.
Campisi argued that recent zoning amendments will result in less area for residential building, which will mean less affordable housing. The changes approved in the spring were recommended in the township’s master plan reexamination report. Campisi said the amendments support commercial development over residential, and that the center should have been involved in the discussions.
Under the Mount Laurel doctrine, originally stemming from a 1975 state Supreme Court decision, municipalities in New Jersey have a constitutional obligation to provide affordable housing opportunities.
But the issue of how much affordable housing is enough has been a thorny problem for decades. The Council on Affordable Housing, or COAH, frustrated towns with shifting requirements and phase after phase of new obligations. The courts eventually removed the question from COAH entirely.
Courts now look to the Fair Share Housing Center to negotiate affordable housing plans with communities. That plan then requires approval from a judge before the town is protected from builder’s remedy suits.
Most municipalities in the state, and in Cape May County, have approved affordable housing plans.
“The rest of the state has really gotten with the program and understand that it’s necessary and possible to meet these obligations,” Campisi said Monday.
The issue came up at the Township Committee meeting later that day, at which resident Bob Noel asked for an update.
Donohue responded that the township hired a planner to create an affordable housing plan, which he said is almost completed. In April, the township hired Consulting and Municipal Engineers of Parlin, Middlesex County, to prepare an affordable housing plan at a cost of $26,750.
“Are we allowed to see that plan?” Noel said.
“We haven’t seen it,” responded Donohue.
Township attorney Marcus Karavan said at the meeting that the township is making progress on the issue. He also said the township believes the center’s motion was based on false information. Contacted after the meeting, Donohue said he could not offer more specifics about what was wrong with the information, citing active litigation.
In addition to working with a planner, Donohue said officials have been watching what has happened in other towns. He said he expects the township will have a big number of affordable housing units required, because it is a big municipality. He said the township does have an obligation for affordable housing.
“Also, we represent the town,” he said. “In my opinion, Fair Share Housing Center is a very left-leaning housing advocacy group. Probably most of them have never set foot in Middle Township. They have these formulas, and they have their agenda.”
Donohue is a Republican, as are the two other members of the Township Committee. He said the courts took the responsibility away from COAH and then handed it to an independent group.
“The state Legislature should be making these decisions. They’re the people that we vote on. They’re elected officials. They’re accountable,” he said. “You have the courts and you have Fair Share Housing, who are accountable to nobody and driving this specific agenda.”
Fair Share declined to respond to his description of the organization as left-leaning.
“Fair Share’s interest is in enforcing the law and ensuring that all towns provide access to lower-income families and people of color,” wrote Adam Gordon, executive director of the center, in an email Tuesday. “We are not particularly interested in responding to grandstanding from an elected official who has not ensured that his municipality does its fair share, unlike hundreds of other municipalities throughout the state who have put plans in place to move forward.”
Once the affordable housing plan is completed, the negotiations can move forward, Donohue said.
