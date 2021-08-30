Affected by Wawa's data breach? Here's how to get a gift card or cash

In addition to payments to customers, Wawa would also have to spend at least $35 million to improve its cybersecurity. And lawyers for the plaintiffs have asked for $3.2 million to cover fees and expenses, administration costs, and cash payments of up to $1,000 for 13 named plaintiffs.

Wait, why am I getting a gift card?

Lawyers representing consumers in the case said the gift cards are appropriate because Wawa has "unusually loyal" customers, who routinely return to the company's roughly 900 stores. The convenience store chain, based in Wawa, Delaware County, said its gift cards have a 97.2% usage rate, according to court filings.

More than 3,000 products in Wawa stores, or about 78% of the items, cost less than $5. The gift cards, which would be valid for one year, can't be used for cigarettes or other tobacco products.

But not everyone is happy with the deal. Attorneys for Wawa employees argued that gift cards provide little value to consumers who no longer live near a Wawa or choose not to shop there. However, U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter said the gift cards were adequate relief and preliminarily approved the deal.

What are my legal options?