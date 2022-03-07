Advocates seek to get animal victims of abuse representation in court.

Animal advocacy groups are pushing New Jersey state lawmakers to pass a bill that would give animal victims in abuse cases legal professionals to advocate for them in court.

Brian Hackett, a legislative affairs manager for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, said the other parties in courtrooms are preoccupied with their own responsibilities. Having animal advocates, which the pending Courtroom Animal Advocate Program bill would allow, would help ensure that crimes of animal cruelty are not overlooked.

“What’s important to understand with CAAP laws is that the prosecution in a criminal animal cruelty case doesn’t necessarily have an obligation to represent the animal. They are representing the state, and the defense attorney is representing the defense,” Hackett said. “But there’s nobody in a capacity to speak directly to the needs and interests of those animals during the duration of that case.”

The court would choose to appoint CAAP advocates to work on an animal-abuse case. Those advocates would conduct research and collect evidence from veterinarians, animal-control officers and relay to the court information about an animal’s condition or what injuries an animal sustained during an instance of abuse.

Hackett said the bill could ensure an animal would be in the custody of an owner or organization that would treat it properly while an abuse case is being adjudicated. He also said that the advocates could ensure the court is fully cognizant of any damage an animal has sustained as a result of abuse.

Hackett, however, underscored that the law should not be seen as something that would necessarily make the criminal-justice system more punitive. He said CAAP advocates could also benefit defendants in certain situations, perhaps recommending counseling options, animal-possession bans or punitive payments to animal-rescue groups as alternatives to additional punishment, including jailtime.

“The CAAP advocate, it’s important to understand, is not on either side,” Hackett said. “They’re not on the prosecution’s side, they’re not on the defense’s side. They’re an independent, impartial advocate who is just simply speaking to any specific questions that are addressed as to the animal’s status.”

Hackett added that the animal advocate could also act as a liaison between the court and the general public during high-profile abuse cases involving animals. He cited the dogfighting trial of then Atlanta Falcons quarterback and later Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. He said that during the Vick trail, a special master communicated information about the state of the victimized animals to both the court and the public.

“There are all sorts of significant ways that an advocate could be beneficial to the court,” Hackett said. “Ultimately again, it’s a recognition that criminal animal-cruelty cases are very complex, they involve evidence that is living and breathing.”

The New Jersey Assembly Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to advance the CAAP bill on Feb. 14 and it has received bipartisan support. To advance the legislation through the state House, the ALDF said it has worked with state animal welfare organizations, including the Animal Protection League of New Jersey and the League of Humane Voters of New Jersey. They have also worked with national organizations such as the Humane Society of the United States.

“APLNJ strongly supports CAAP legislation because crowded and overwhelmed dockets cannot ensure positive judicial outcomes for victimized animals,” APLNJ Executive Director Angi Metler said in an email. “This legislation solves that problem and provides the court with free resources. It’s a win-win and no-brainer.”

The group’s attempt to get the CAAP bill passed in New Jersey is part of a broader crusade to get similar legislation passed around the United States. IN January 2020, Maine passed an animal protection law similar to that being considered in New Jersey. Connecticut pioneered statewide CAAP legislation in 2016, reacting to the discovery of a dog, Desmond, who was found in the middle of the woods dead and stuffed in a trash bag.

The ALDF produced a short movie, “The Case for Courtroom Animal Advocate Programs,” to lobby for the legislation that focuses on Desmond’s case. It is narrated by Academy Award-winning actress and director Anjelica Hutson and describes the history of American CAAP legislation.

Hackett encouraged concerned New Jersey residents to reach out to their state representatives and ask them to support CAAP legislation.

“It’s about providing some voice and insight into what the experience of the victim is,” Hackett said. “And in criminal animal-cruelty cases, the victims are animals.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.