Advocates gather to save Atlantic City needle exchange

Regarding Tuesday's demonstration, Council President George Tibbitt said the group has a right to rally but they missed an opportunity by just gathering.

"I just really think it's a shame because today would have been a great opportunity for them ... instead of cheering and yelling they could've been picking up needles in the neighborhoods to show us how much they care about the city," Tibbitt said.

Mike Nees, of the AIDS Alliance, said closing the needle exchange will have dire consequences on public health in the resort.

Atlantic City must protect essential HIV and overdose prevention program, by Carol Harney Atlantic City is on the verge of closing one of only seven syringe access programs (SAPs) in…

"An unprecedented outbreak of HIV is at our doorstep, eagerly awaiting for City Council to pass their foolish motion to shut us (needle exchange) down," Nees said. "We need leaders with the courage to come look at the most vulnerable constituents in the eye and see what I've seen for the last 10 years, (which is) the incredible hope and resilience of the people of Atlantic City."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 600 people in Atlantic City are HIV-positive, Nees told council last month.

The syringe exchange program, started in 2007 as a partnership between the AIDS Alliance and the city’s Health Department, is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.