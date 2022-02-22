Advocates for man assaulted outside Pleasantville strip club to rally again Wednesday

PLEASANTVILLE — Supporters of Irving-Mayren Guzman, the 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man found dead in the marshland near a local strip club last month, are planning another protest outside the establishment Wednesday.

Police, who said they were unexpectedly made aware of the planned demonstration, said Tuesday it will be held at 5:45 p.m.

One of Mayren-Guzman's family members told police they expect the demonstration to be peaceful, with about 1,000 participants. Following the rally, the group expects to attend a council meeting at City Hall.

The department expects traffic delays on portions of Delilah Road between Franklin Boulevard and North Main Street, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said.

Schlachter said police are asking motorists to be aware of the planned demonstration, and to consider alternate routes.

Mayren-Guzman went to Centerfolds Cabaret with friends one night in January, where court documents say he was intoxicated when he was escorted out of the club by bouncers for unruly behavior.

He was later reported missing by his friends, eventually being found a short distance from the club in marshlands adjacent to it, leading to consecutive days of protests as his family and the local Latino community looked for answers.

Following the rally, the group will attend a City Council hearing where officials are expected to discuss Centerfolds' mercantile license. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 18 N. First St.

Critics of Centerfolds have questioned why Mayren-Guzman, a minor, was allowed into the club and was intoxicated. The club has been closed since Mayren-Guzman's body was found.

Two brothers, John and Garnell Hands, and another man, Jamaul Timberlake, were charged with the aggravated assault of the 19-year-old after surveillance footage captured the trio fighting him after he was escorted outside.

All three suspects remain in jail.

