Advocates for Irving Mayren-Guzman to rally again Wednesday

PLEASANTVILLE — Supporters of Irving-Mayren Guzman, the 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man found dead in the marshland near Centerfolds strip club last month, are planning another protest outside of establishment Wednesday.

The Pleasantville Police Department, which said it was unexpectedly made aware of the planned demonstration, said Tuesday it will be held at 5:45 p.m.

One of Mayren-Guzman's family members told city police that they expect the demonstration to be peaceful, with about 1,000 participants.

The department also expects traffic delays to portions of Delilah Road, in the area of Franklin Boulevard and North Main Street, city police Lt. Stacey Schlachter said.

The department, Schlachter said, is asking motorists to be aware of the planned demonstration, and to consider alternate routes to protect public safety.

Mayren-Guzman went to the club with friends one night in January, where court documents say he was intoxicated when he was escorted out of the club by bouncers for unruly behavior.

He was later reported missing by his friends, eventually being found a short distance from the club in marshlands adjacent to it, leading to consecutive days with protests as his family and the Latino community looked for answers.

Following the rally the group will attend a city council hearing where they are expected to discuss the future of the Centerfold's mercantile license. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 18 N. First Street.

Two brothers, John and Garnell Hands, and another man, Jamaul Timberlake, were charged with the aggravated assault of the 19-year-old after surveillance footage captured the trio fighting him outside after he was escorted outside.

Garnell Hands’ defense agreed to a detention consent requested by the state prosecution.

John Hands, however, was ordered to stay in jail by Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller, after agreeing with the prosecution that he could pose a public safety risk.

Timberlake, of Atlantic City, was also ordered to stay in jail during his detention hearing.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

