Advocate works to connect with Atlantic County crime victims, and to help

MAYS LANDING — Raymond Royster was raised to celebrate Black history all year, he said recently.

Royster is a victim witness coordinator with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. As a victim advocate, he said, he can identify with some of the issues Black and other minority victims experience.

“It has allowed numerous victims, particularly Black male victims, to speak openly about some of their challenges. I have been able to refer these and other victims to adequate services as a result of being able to build a meaningful rapport. It is a pleasure to work in an environment that I can authentically represent my culture and community every day and feel supported by those around me,” Royster said.

Royster worked as an investigator and adolescent worker for the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency before coming to the Prosecutor’s Office. He said he was able to learn about the needs of families, individuals and communities in an intimate way, which allowed him to gain a better perspective and respect for some of their struggles and challenges.

“While working in Newark, I observed that some families lived in areas that were considered high-crime areas. Throughout much of my professional career, I’ve worked in social services and assisted thousands of people in need. I’ve learned to not judge people by their environments and to look at each individual as a person that deserves respect,” he said.

Royster grew up in Union and Essex counties and moved to Atlantic County after graduating from Stockton University. The demographics and dynamics of North Jersey were very different from those in Atlantic County, he said.

“I was used to working and living in an extremely diverse and high-populated area that had a plethora of services and resources for victims. South Jersey offered less services for the victims and clients that I service, which forced me to collaborate more effectively and aggressively to ensure that my clients receive adequate and timely services. I learned to develop strong and lasting relationships with the service providers and community leaders in Atlantic County so that I would be aware of any openings and opportunities for those most in need,” Royster said.

He works daily to learn as much as possible about the growing needs of individual victims and the community at large in Atlantic County, he said.

“I believe one of the best methods is to develop and support forums that allow victims and community leaders to share their concerns openly and honestly as often as possible. The best and only way to truly advocate for people is to take time to listen to them and offer sincere assistance in their time of need,” he said.

The mission of the prosecutor’s Office of Victim Witness Advocacy is to provide services and support to victims and witnesses of crime that will assist them through the criminal justice system and will help in their recovery from a traumatic event.

“When you are a victim of a crime or a witness to a traumatic event, it can seem overwhelming and you may be uncertain of who can help you through the crisis and the aftermath,” reads a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office. “The advocates employed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are available to provide information, support and advocacy, link you to recovery services, all with the goal of helping you to recover and be supported through the justice system.”

Services are free and offered in English and Spanish. Access to an interpreter service is also available.

The advocates can help answer questions about the criminal justice system, provide witnesses and victims with information about the cases, offer support through the criminal justice system and provide referrals to victim services, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

