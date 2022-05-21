Adults, kids hunt for loot on the beach in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Chris Zervas sorted through the handful of coins he found so far in the sand, pointing out currency from United Arab Emirates to France.

He was still hunting for that red ticket, his key to entering a raffle for one of the dozens of prizes waiting to be awarded on the Ocean City Music Pier. The metal detector of one of the assistants beeped, and after letting out a big shout, Zervas pulled out the little plastic baggie that included a Mexican peso and a red ticket.

With a big smile, the 12-year-old held up his ticket to show it off to his parents.

Zervas and at least 30 other kids each found their red tickets in the sands adjacent to the Music Pier on Saturday morning at the "Pair-A-Dice" in Ocean City beach treasure hunt.

Prizes ranging from fossils to a beginner metal detecting kit were available. Grace Ledinh, 11, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, won first dibs at the table and chose the metal detector kit. But she said she planned to wait until after all the tickets were drawn to give the prize to the last kid picked.

Joe Jorgensen, president of the East Coast Research and Discovery Association, which sponsored the treasure hunt, said Saturday morning's event was both educational for the kids who dug and a fun hobby and competition for the adults who participated in the morning and afternoon.

"With the kids, we try to teach them a little bit of history," Jorgensen said. "We threw foreign coins out there, and if they're interested they can look them up online."

Jorgensen pointed at some of the fossils and rocks sitting on the table.

"This is actually a dinosaur tooth, a prehistoric crocodile. ... And we have amethyst crystals," he pointed out. "So hopefully we get them to understand about geology and fossils and stuff like that and get them interested in coins."

Kids paid $5 and adults paid $110 for the day. The adults got to participate in two hunts, with a $25 optional hunt for adults.

Saturday's optional hunt was "Big Silver," which featured silver dollars, half dollars and quarters. The two-day event will resume Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with only three adult digs available. Sunday's optional hunt will be a gold hunt, where they will throw old copper U.S. pennies in the search field, with some having an anchor stamped on them. The prizes will be nickel-sized gold coins, gold bars and gold nuggets from panhandling.

The registration fees help the ECRDA pay for the prizes, Jorgensen said.

"For the adults, it's almost like a circuit. A lot of people go to these competition hunts, and you see a lot of the same people," he said.

This weekend's event is the 12th year the ECRDA has held it in Ocean City. The ECRDA, based in Pompton Plains in Pequannock Township, Morris County, holds events throughout the region. Privately, some of its roughly 100 members will turn up at farm houses or other private properties to ask permission to scour the land for hidden treasures. Items from old coins to Civil War coat buttons to old ammunition can be found.

Recently, ECRDA members got permission to search around some old farms in New Hampshire. One member found a 1761 Silver 2 Reales from Spain.

The ECRDA also returns lost items its members find, especially jewelry such as wedding bands and class rings.

The Jersey Shore provides an excellent landscape for those who love to travel with their metal detectors, hoping to find some really neat treasures that may turn up thanks to an ever-changing coastline from beach erosion and weekend travelers.

Zervas, whose family owns a house in Ocean City, has done treasure hunts like this a couple of times. He has a small coin collection he's started from stuff he's found.

"I'm having a lot of fun today," Zervas said. "It really met my expectations."

Wendy Kane, 50, of Cherry Hill, heard about the event this week. She and her children Vincent, 10, and Ava, 8, frequent Ocean City.

Vincent Kane wasn't sure what he was going to be hunting for Saturday morning. But he was excited to hear there were some neat coins hidden in the sand for him to find. He then summoned his best impersonation from the TV show "SpongeBob SquarePants."

"Remember this," Kane said, "what Mr. Krabs says: 'I like money!'"

Aaron Joyce, 45, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County, has his own equipment and has been metal detecting for about a year and a half. He was there with his 4-year-old son, Greyson Liger-Joyce, hoping to get him into the hobby.

"My dad had one when I was younger and I wanted to get into the hobby," Joyce said.

Jorgensen, 61, has been on the hunt for treasures for 50 years, he said. He has found several historic coins over the years and some valuable jewelry, some of which he was able to return.

"Any hobby, you want to keep the younger generation involved so you don't age out and your hobby dies out with you," Jorgensen said.

