Adult-community residents in Egg Harbor Township frustrated by student parking

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Fed up with crowded streets outside their older-adult community, about a dozen township residents gathered together Wednesday to make their concerns heard.

Several residents from the Village Grande at English Mill, a residential community for those at least 55 years old, spoke at the Egg Harbor Township Committee meeting Wednesday night. They said that recently, students from the nearby high school had begun parking on the streets of the neighborhood development just before the school day begins in the morning. They argued that the student parking crowded the streets, created a nuisance and making ingress and egress more difficult for the development, which contains 396 homes.

James Berg, a member of the board of Village Grande at English Mill who was speaking on behalf of only himself, said that the parking and traffic undermined quality of life in the neighborhood. While he said he was grateful for the attention paid to the neighborhood’s concerns by the police and township officials, the township needs to take aggressive action to resolve the issue.

Officials have been responsive to community complaints. The Township Committee had a first reading Wednesday of an ordinance that would prohibit parking on several streets in the Village Grande at English Mill from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Neighborhood residents believing that such an ordinance would only displace the problem to adjacent streets, asked that parking be banned in the whole of the Village Grande at English Mill community.

Township officials said that the problem of parking on the side of the street was worse now than it had been in years. Some speculated that the new crowding stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had made students more loath to take the bus and pushed them into the habit of driving.

Mayor Paul Hodson said that he sympathized with residents’ concerns. He noted that when the residential development was first built, he and other township officials had wanted the streets wider, making residential parking less of a burden on residents. The township had to keep the streets at their current width, however, due to regulations from the Pinelands Commission, the state regulatory agency that oversees development in the Pine Barrens area.

Hodson added that he appreciated how residents alerted the committee about the issue.

“We’re here to listen,” Hodson said. “All I can do is come up with a reasonable and fair way to deal with this. I’m just shocked we’re at this point, it never was a real issue before.”

Other neighbors of the high school Tuesday expressed alarm over a proposed shared-services agreement that would see the township build lights for two fields at the high school, in exchange for the township’s ability to use the fields at night. Will and Gina Dannunzio said that the lights could be too bright and create commotion and disturbances for nearby residents. Residents were concerned that the lights could draw bigger crowds, further exacerbating the problem of parking in the area.

Hodson stressed that the township did not weigh in on the decision by the district on how many fields would be established on school grounds. Officials did stress that the township and its municipal teams did have a need for fields.

The Township Committee voted to earmark $400,000 for the light project, but officials stressed that no money would actually be spent and the body had not actually agreed to get the project underway.

The high school limits the number of students who can park on school, with the 2021-2022 senior parking application found on the school website asking that students meet several qualifications. Residents and some township officials suggested that the school raise the amount of students who can park on school grounds so as to reduce congestion on the nearby streets. A slideshow presentation about parking from the 2020-2021 school year indicates that there is a $100 fee students must pay for the licenses, with the first installment of $50 due before students can start driving. The presentation also indicates that students are not allowed to drive others to school, except in the case of driving a sibling to school.

Township Committeeman “Tokyo” Joe O’Donoghue is the guardian of a grandchild who goes to the high school. He said that he had received an email from the school about the issue and it appeared school officials were taking the matter seriously. He urged students and residents to be respectful to one another and for those with concerns to contact the school.

“It is about respect, but it’s mutual respect,” O’Donoghue said. “We have to respect them too and remember how it was for us.”

O’Donoghue speaking to The Press of Atlantic City before the committee went into closed session, expressed frustration about the overall parking policy, saying that the fee in particular was unfair to students.

The Township Committee tabled the parking ordinance read Wednesday that limited parking only on certain streets. They appeared open to passing a wider ban on parking in the development.

Berg, of the Village Grande at English Mill board, told The Press after the public comment section that his principal concern was safety.

He said that the densely packed streets could inhibit the entry or exit of emergency vehicles, delaying the arrival or departure of first responders during emergencies.

“We’re also concerned about the safety of the community and of the young people themselves,” Berg said.

Noting that all the residents in the development were required to be at least 55 years old, and that practically all current residents were at least 65 years old, Berg said that such obstacles to first responders could be especially dangerous.

“Safety is paramount in our minds,” added Bob Kennedy, another board member of the Village Grande at English Mill.

In other news, the Township Committee voted to honor the high school basketball team, which went 23-4 this season, good for the best record in school history.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.