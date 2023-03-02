Two administrators at an Egg Harbor Township charter school are facing criminal charges following a state investigation into an alleged self-dealing scheme involving over $100,000.

Peter Caporilli, the founder and former school board president of Principle Academy Charter School; and Michael Falkowski, Principle Academy's school business administrator, have been indicted, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office. They are alleged to have steered $115,000 in school spending to Modern Boat Works, a furniture company based in Pleasantville and run by Caporilli.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced the indictment Thursday, saying he was taking a hard line against the misuse of public funds. Caporilli, Falkowski and Modern Boat Works were originally charged Jan. 11, 2022, after an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability.

“These defendants used their positions of power over the spending of this charter school to fix the contract-awarding process to enrich the school board president and his business,” Platkin said. “The misuse of taxpayer dollars for personal gain should not — and will not — be tolerated.”

The state said Caporilli and Falkowski awarded Modern Boat Works $115,000 to build an outdoor learning center at Principle Academy, with the Office of Public Integrity & Accountability determining that crimes occurred between August 2018 and January 2019.

The state Department of Education referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office in July 2019, suspecting Caporilli had steered Principle Academy contracts to Modern Boat Works.

Robert DiLella, a representative for Caporilli, said the state's allegations were "false and without merit." He said ownership of Modern Boat Works had been disclosed to all stakeholders, Caporilli abstained on votes pertaining to Modern Boat Works and that all activities involving Modern Boat Works had been approved by the school board during the period in question.

"Dr. Caporilli has always adhered to strict guidelines for transparency between his role as chairman and the operation and impact of Modern Boat Works on the school," DiLella said. "And there has never been any claim of impropriety or any indication of doing anything improper or that might be construed by any party as wrong, in intent or action."

DiLella added his client created "total transparency" in the process involving Modern Boat Works that went beyond government requirements.

"The weight of evidence will prove that these claims are unwarranted, and do not support the charges brought," DiLella said.

Falkowski, 48, of Point Pleasant, is being represented by Williams Hughes. Hughes said Falkowski was simply fulfilling his responsibility as business administrator, which he noted was a remote position. He expressed surprise at the Attorney General’s Office decision to indict his client. Hughes said Falkowski intends to plead not guilty.

“I am really just dumbfounded,” Hughes said. “This is a guy (Falkowski) that’s just doing his job.”

Falkowski, Hughes added, contacted the Education Department when he became concerned about Caporilli having a conflict of interest. Hughes said he has not been in contact with Caporilli or his legal team since the indictment was issued.

The $150,000 outdoor learning center project was split between two smaller contracts, with the first being valued at $40,000. The maneuver, prosecutors allege, was designed to obviate the need to comply with public-bid requirements for the first contract, so that it could be awarded to Modern Boat Works uncontested.

The second contract, valued at $75,000, was put out to bid and publicly advertised Nov. 5, 2018, and there were nine businesses that subsequently submitted proposals. Falkowski, prosecutors said, gave the businesses the needed paperwork to bid Nov. 13, 2018, when the deadline to submit bids was just three days later on Nov. 16. Modern Boat Works was ultimately the only company to submit a bid. Principle Academy then allegedly made payments to Modern Boat Works before receiving authorization from its school board. Prosecutors allege Caporilli later approved a change order that shrunk the scope of the project without effecting a corresponding cut to what was being paid to Modern Boat Works.

State Police executed a search warrant at Principle Academy on Oct. 6, 2022. They said they found an outdoor learning center had not been built, even when evaluated by the new, relaxed project goals. Prosecutors describe what was found at the school as “a haphazard collection of wooden furniture in poor condition.”

Thomas Eicher, executive director of the Office of Public Integrity & Accountability, alleged Caporilli and Falkowski had hurt competing businesses, as well as students.

“Other contractors were never given a fair shot at winning this job, as they should have been,” Eicher said. “And the company that did win the contract not only had a conflict of interest, but it also never followed through, preventing this school from getting what it paid for.”

Caporilli, Falkowski and Modern Boat Works are being charged with five counts of conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, official misconduct, false representation for a government contract and misapplication of entrusted property, offenses each punishable by between five and 10 years in prison and a $150,000 fine.

Caporilli and Modern Boat Works also are being charged with unlawful official business transaction where interest is involved, an offense that carries as much as a 1½-year prison sentence, along with another $150,000 fine.

Caporilli alone is charged with misconduct by a corporate official, punishable by five to 10 years in prison and a $150,000 fine. He also is being charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is punishable by up to 1½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine.