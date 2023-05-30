Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Anti-Defamation League will host a “Words to Action” program in Margate next month to teach students and adults how to respond to instances of antisemitism.

The program comes following a spike in antisemitic incidents nationwide and several flares of hate acts targeting the local Jewish community.

Randi Boyette, senior associate regional director of education for ADL Philadelphia, said the program was meant to create a comfortable environment to discuss antisemitic incidents. Through these conversations, Boyette said, students, parents and guardians can prepare themselves to respond to bigotry they might encounter in their community.

“ADL’s Words to Action program is designed to create a safe space for program participants to share their feelings about the antisemitism they may have already experienced, as well as providing productive ways to challenge antisemitic comments and address incidents in the future,” Boyette said.

The program will be held June 11 at the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center. It will feature two sessions, with one tailored to students from sixth to 12th grade and another meant for parents and guardians. Facilitators from the ADL will help guide conversations and discuss response strategies.

Rabbi Jonathan Kremer of Shirat Hayam in Ventnor said the rise of bigotry toward Jews has posed a challenge to a community that is "tired of being challenged all the time." He said students and mentors need events such as these to learn how to respond to hate and avoid amplifying prejudiced messages.

"I think there's a difference being challenging and giving them a bigger voice," Kremer said.

Kremer said that while bullying was stereotypically thought of as a problem concerning boys, bigotry toward Jews has a much wider reach.

"It's school kids and likely their parents," Kremer said.

Rabbi Michael Feshbach, of Beth Israel in Northfield, said events such as the ADL program were a much needed response to an increasingly urgent problem. Feshbach recalled a time when students would seem less attentive to lessons about antisemitism, thinking it a history lesson losing relevance in their lives. He said the recent growth in hate incidents has made the lessons a frightening reality for students.

“The sad fact is … there has been a visible, violent surge in incidents of antisemitism and hate crimes in general,” Feshbach said.

The annual ADL antisemitism audit found 3,697 reported antisemitic incidents throughout the United States in 2022, up 36% from 2021 and the highest total on record since the ADL began its audit in 1979. A record has been set for antisemitic incidents in the ADL audit in three of the past five years. New Jersey alone saw 408 antisemitic incidents in 2022, which was the third highest in the U.S.

These acts of hate are reverberating inside what are meant to be secure locations, such as schools and synagogues. There were 589 antisemitic incidents targeting and occurring at synagogues, Jewish schools and Jewish community centers in 2022, which amounted to a 12% increase over 2021. Included among those incidents were 86 acts of vandalism, nine assaults and 91 bomb threats. Antisemitic incidents inside non-Jewish elementary and secondary schools in the U.S. rose 49% in 2022, while antisemitic incidents on college campuses rose 41% to 219.

Feshbach said students react differently to antisemitism, with responses ranging from shame and attempts to hide their identity to anger to pride. Invariably, however, Feshbach said being the target of hate is damaging to a student’s psyche.

“It erodes a sense of safety and place in the world,” Feshbach said. “It sends a message that you are ‘other’ and ‘different from.’”

Reflecting on possible response strategies, Kremer said children should consider interrogating a bully's motives and self-destructive behavior.

"What's the benefit to you of hating me or them or 'the other?'" Kremer said. "What's the satisfaction other than trying to stoke terror or fear?"

Boyette said these statistics may even understate the magnitude of the crisis.

“What we know about school incidents is that they are vastly under-reported,” Boyette said. “Given these alarming numbers, the need to have conversations about antisemitism with students and their family members is critical.”

As antisemitism metastasizes across the country, symptoms are manifesting in the state and locally in a series of incidents. In August, antisemitic flyers were disseminated throughout Brigantine by the Goyim Defense League, a prominent antisemitic hate group.

In November, the FBI issued a warning to all New Jersey synagogues after a man allegedly posted a text on social media calling for an attack, citing his motive as “hatred towards Jews.”

The threat of antisemitism has motivated new responses in the community.

After the flyering incident, Brigantine residents gathered at the Brigantine Community School for an anti-hate rally. The event was hosted by former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy and former U.S. ambassador to Morocco Marc Ginsberg and featured city officials and leaders from several religious groups.

There are also ongoing efforts at local schools to confront antisemitism. Margate Superintendent Audrey Becker said there was an antisemitic bullying incident at Eugene Tighe Middle School earlier this year. While calling the event an “isolated incident,” Becker said the Margate school district was continually expanding its efforts to combat antisemitism. She said Margate schools conduct programs throughout the year to encourage tolerance and prevent bullying. She cited an assembly the district held featuring a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors speaking to students.

“We work really hard to create a positive environment for all our district and families,” Becker said.

The district is also partnering with the ADL to launch a “No Place for Hate” program, a “student-driven” initiative that involves the whole school community in combating prejudice, according to the program’s website. Becker said the program would complement other efforts in the district to combat hate.

“It involves the students in the process and encourages their leadership,” Becker said.