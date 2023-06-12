MARGATE — Amidst a nationwide spike in antisemitism, a local community is having conversations about how to prepare for instances of hate.

The Anti-Defamation League held its “Words to Action” program in the city Sunday. The program invited the area’s Jewish students and parents to discuss their experiences with antisemitism and possible strategies to respond to prejudice and bigotry.

Randi Boyette, senior associate regional director of education for ADL Philadelphia, said the program was designed to be grounded in what Jews regularly encounter in their school environments.

“We really tried to focus on the things that actually are real life experiences happening for students across the country,” Boyette said.

The program was held at the local Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center at 10 a.m. and ran for about two hours. Two sessions were held, one for children ranging from grades sixth through 12th and another for parents and guardians. The former session featured about 15 children, predominantly in fifth through eighth grades, but also including some high school students. About 25 parents and guardians attended the other session. After the program, bagels and juice were available to participants.

Boyette said that the program discussed any antisemitic incidents that students encountered. They also drilled responses to typical antisemtic scenarios, such as having swastika graffiti drawn on a student’s locker, and talked about how to respond to stereotypes that people have of Jews.

After the program, Boyette said she was relieved to hear that the local students in attendance had relatively few experiences with antisemitism, particularly due to their young age. While acknowledging it was a small sample size, Boyette said she was glad to see the students not feel unsafe or frightened as they mature and learn.

“I’ve been in other places where I’ve heard horrible, horrible stories from young kids, and that is not the situation that happened today,” Boyette said. “Everybody needs to understand (antisemitism is) a reality, and everybody needs to be thinking ahead of how to handle things, but when you’re in a situation where it doesn’t feel pervasive, that is reassuring.”

While the experiences were tamer than others that Boyette had heard, parents in attendance were thankful for the opportunity for them and their children to discuss issues surrounding prejudice and intolerance.

Leigh Turner, who lives in the city, came to event with her seventh-grade son. She said she wanted to be as prepared as she could be to help him respond to bigotry as he grows older and reiterate her teachings of how much verbal harassment can affect children. It was a particularly important topic, Turner added, for her son’s age group.

“(I attended) really to just be a support, to help him with the words, what to do when faced with antisemitism,” Turner said. “I think middle school is just hard, so finding your place within middle school is a hard thing, but I think it’s the perfect age to teach them how to do this as well.”

Turner said the program also taught her son how to help his classmates who may be experiencing prejudice at school.

“But also, (the program helps) to recognize the importance of being an ally and not only speaking up when something is happening to him, but also speaking up when he sees something happening to other,” Turner said.

Samantha Hammond, a local parent who volunteers for the ADL, said the program involved students and families from a variety of beliefs, differing in religiosity and family backgrounds, something that impacted their experiences and interaction with the program. She said the families were unified in the celebration of their Jewish identity and resolve against hate.

“They come from very different backgrounds and some of their responses vary depending on their backgrounds and their upbringing,” Hammond said. “But they’re all proud to be Jewish, that was never a question. Nobody was really going to hide who they are. They all wanted to just get along with other kids.”

Confronting prejudice

Boyette said students were eager to prepare for ways to respond to antisemtism. She said they were particularly receptive to the idea of interrogating antisemtic comments that other students make, asking what compelled them to make the comments. She said antisemitic remarks, which can come from a student’s classmates or even at times from friends, are often driven by misinformation and ignorance.

“Middle school kids in particular will say hurtful, ignorant things to other students,” Boyette said. “So this idea, if you then could say ‘Well, what do you mean by that?’ then the kid who says it has to take a step back and think about it.”

Boyette said some of the students were excited to be able to confront prejudice in their schools, regardless of their classmates’ response.

“A couple of the kids said even when it doesn’t go well, this idea of at least stepping up for yourself or for somebody else, made them feel good,” Boyette said.

Hammond said she has two children, 5 and 3, and is expecting a third. She said she was glad to see students assert themselves and their beliefs in fighting antisemitism. Events where students can practice responses to antisemitism, such as the “Words to Action” program, Hammond said, helped her feel safer for her children.

“For me, watching them talk about what’s important to them, what their values are and that they want to be advocate for themselves, it was very empowering, and it was very uplifting,” Hammond said. “There’s going to come a time where I need to have conversations that are difficult to have with (my children), and I want them to be prepared to go out and advocate for themselves.”

A national concern

While Boyette said students felt relatively safe at Margate, antisemitism remains a growing crisis nationwide.

The annual ADL antisemitism audit found 3,697 reported antisemitic incidents throughout the United States in 2022. This figure was a 36% increase from 2021 and the highest total on record since the ADL began its audit in 1979 — with a record being set for antisemitic incidents in three of the past five years. New Jersey saw 408 antisemitic incidents in 2022, which was the third highest statewide total in the U.S.

These acts of hate are breaching what are meant to be secure locations, such as schools and synagogues. There were 589 antisemitic incidents targeting and occurring at synagogues, Jewish schools and Jewish community centers in 2022, which amounted to a 12% increase over 2021. Included among those incidents were 86 acts of vandalism, nine assaults and 91 bomb threats. Antisemitic incidents inside non-Jewish elementary and secondary schools in the U.S. rose 49% in 2022, while antisemitic incidents on college campuses rose 41% to 219.

Signs of this growing antisemitism have been seen locally. In August, antisemitic flyers were disseminated throughout Brigantine by the Goyim Defense League, a prominent antisemitic hate group. In November, the FBI issued a warning to all New Jersey synagogues after a man allegedly posted a text on social media calling for an attack, citing his motive as “hatred towards Jews.”

Doug Stanger, a local attorney who has served on the regional advisory board for the ADL Philadelphia executive committee and the ADL national board, was in attendance at the program Sunday. He said there are currently efforts to lobby Congress on a bill to condition federal funding to local police departments on their documentation and reporting of hate crimes, as well as their completion of hate-crime training.

“What we know is there have been substantial increases,” Stanger said. “And the importance of programs like this to empower youth and adults to respond when they hear something is critical to stopping the wave, to actually interfering with this increase.”

The program Sunday complements other local activities meant to help arrest the rise in antisemitism.

In December, area religious leaders and Brigantine officials gathered at the Brigantine Community School for an anti-hate rally hosted by former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy and former U.S. ambassador to Morocco Marc Ginsberg.

Margate Superintendent Audrey Becker said her school district is partnering with the ADL next school year to launch a “No Place for Hate” program — a “student-driven” initiative that involves the whole school community in combating prejudice.

With these efforts to combat antisemitism underway, Boyette said it was important for local students to not be saddled by the prejudice and bigotry of others.

“One of the things we said right from the start was that antisemitism doesn’t define Jewish people,” Boyette said. “And I think what I saw today is that these kids are not defined by antisemitism or by the thought of antisemitism they might experience in the future. They’re Jewish kids in the United States.”