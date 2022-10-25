Adjacent Music Festival debuting in Atlantic City on Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTIC CITY — Music fans can begin planning their Memorial Day weekend festivities around the Adjacent Music Festival, a two-day set of beach concerts with performances from headliners Blink-182 and Paramore.
In total, 40 bands will take to three stages on May 27 and 28, 2023, Live Nation said in a Tuesday news release.
Two weeks ago, Blink-182 announced a new tour and reunion with founding member Tom DeLonge. The band also has a new single "Edged," which is set to be featured on an upcoming studio album.
The band announced the new tour with the Atlantic City stop, but did not give specifics of the show.
Paramore will accompany Blink in headlining the new festival. The band, made up of Halley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York, is known for hits including "Misery Business," "Still into You" and "The Only Exception."
Paramore's performance will be somewhat over a homecoming for drummer Zac Farro, who is originally from Voorhees Township, Camden County.
Turnstile, Coheed and Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, IDLES, PUP, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, Motion City Soundtrack are also set to entertain rock fans gathered at the beach for the festival, Live Nation said.
Another New Jersey-based band, Midtown, is also included in the lineup.
Two-day VIP packages and two-day general admission passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, at adjacentfestival.com. Travel packages are also available, Live Nation said.
Since 2014, the resort's beach has hosted a series of summer concerts, including Blake Shelton and Phish.
The Adjacent Music Festival is presented by Live Nation in partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) and the City of Atlantic City. A portion of the proceeds benefits Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club, Live Nation said.
