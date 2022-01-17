Additional COVID-19 test site opening Wednesday in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County and Stockton University will open an additional COVID-19 testing site for state residents this Wednesday.

The site will be at the Osprey Nest University Park Building, 421 Chris Gaupp Dr., near the university's Galloway campus and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, county officials said Monday.

The makeshift testing facility will be available to all New Jersey residents starting with a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Wednesday. It will fully open the following day and be open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costs for testing are being provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

Testing, which is provided by eTrueNorth, will be available without an appointment, but preregistration online is encouraged to help limit wait times. Appointments can be made three days in advance, officials said.

Results will be available three to five after a COVID-19 test is administered. Parking will be free, and IDs aren't required, officials added.

