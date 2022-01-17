 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Additional COVID-19 test site opening Wednesday in Galloway Township
0 Comments
top story

Additional COVID-19 test site opening Wednesday in Galloway Township

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic County News

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County and Stockton University will open an additional COVID-19 testing site for state residents this Wednesday.

The site will be at the Osprey Nest University Park Building, 421 Chris Gaupp Dr., near the university's Galloway campus and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, county officials said Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The makeshift testing facility will be available to all New Jersey residents starting with a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Wednesday. It will fully open the following day and be open seven days per week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costs for testing are being provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

Testing, which is provided by eTrueNorth, will be available without an appointment, but preregistration online is encouraged to help limit wait times. Appointments can be made three days in advance, officials said.

Results will be available three to five after a COVID-19 test is administered. Parking will be free, and IDs aren't required, officials added.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News