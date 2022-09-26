Additional charges likely in connection to car rally in Wildwood that turned deadly

WILDWOOD — More charges are likely in connection to an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood over the weekend, which has been connected to a deadly crash and other serious accidents.

The car rally, known as H2oi or H2022, also disrupted life in the surrounding communities and was connected to other accidents, including a serious crash on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday.

On Monday, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said he is weighing filing charges against the event organizers, and other local officials are calling for state or even national action to make sure nothing similar happens again.

It may be difficult to pin down the event organizers, however, since most of the organization took place through social media. As multiple officials have pointed out, the rally took place without permits, planning or any local approvals.

Several Facebook pages dedicated to the event have been taken down, and one public page had a GoFundMe page posted for the victims.

“I’m going to shut this group down today,” the message reads. “What happened this past weekend was horrifying and should never have happened.”

It was not just reckless driving. Multiple videos show throngs of participants crowding the streets, in one disregarding the emergency lights and sirens of a police car and the order of an officer to clear the way.

Police say officers had bottles and bricks thrown at them during the weekend, or were met with violence. That didn’t happen in Middle Township, said Police Chief Christopher Leusner, but there were times when his officers were significantly outnumbered.

“They would do a traffic stop and the car would be surrounded,” Leusner said Monday. On Friday night, police struggled to control a huge gathering in the parking lot of Lowes in the Rio Grande section of the township. Leusner said extra officers were on duty and there was additional staff on hand.

“It still wasn’t enough,” he said. Police from surrounding jurisdictions helped rein in the crowd, which Leusner estimated to included between 750 and 1,000 people. Eventually, they were able to disperse the crowd, he said, but at one point Friday night, the parking lot was beyond control.

On Saturday, it was a running game of motorized cat-and-mouse, with participants using Snapchat to signal gatherings in different parking lots throughout the township. At times, officers turned to public works equipment to block entrances.

“We were literally chasing them around all day,” Leusner said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my career.”

While Wildwood was the epicenter of the event, its impact spread to neighboring communities, with people in Upper Township and Cape May complaining about the noise and reckless driving. There was also an emotional impact, Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said Monday. He said he is praying for the families of those who died in a Saturday collision, and for those injured in a separate accident Saturday.

“When something like that hits, it affects our whole island and it affects our whole county,” Cabrera said.

Two people were killed in a collision Saturday night, a pedestrian and the passenger in a vehicle, when a driver struck another car and then hit two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues. A Pittsburgh man, Gerald J. White, 37, faces multiple charges, including two counts of death by auto and a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Sutherland has sought to keep White in county jail, which requires approval of a judge under New Jersey’s bail reform.

There was also a serious accident on Rio Grande Avenue the same night, and Leusner said officers responded to a crash on the Garden State Parkway, with multiple other accidents occurring as drivers deliberately sought to burn rubber or race each other down municipal streets.

Sen. Michael Testa on Monday called for state action to address pop-up events, citing the rally in Wildwood. He accused Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration of inaction.

“There aren’t many small towns that can maintain public safety and effectively protect their communities when thousands of rowdy people suddenly show up with little or no warning,” Testa said.

Some commenters on social media questioned the police response to the rally. Local officials say police were already working at capacity with multiple popular events planned for the Wildwoods that weekend, including the Fall Car Show, the annual Irish Festival in North Wildwood and Seafarers Weekend in Wildwood Crest.

“It was busy in North Wildwood,” Mayor Pat Rosenello said Monday. “I think they were all over the county.”

After seeing what happened in Rio Grande on Friday, Rosenello said, North Wildwood Police did not allow any gatherings if they could help it.

“Our police did a very good job,” he said. Police stopped a planned meet-up in the parking lot of the Acme in North Wildwood after learning about it on social media and confirming that the owners of the store did not want it to take place.

Chief Dekon Fashaw, the police chief in Cape May, said police reacted swiftly as issues arose, and that Middle Township and Wildwood police kept the other agencies in the county informed as the weekend approached.

“These events evolved quickly and out of the control of the police departments,” Fashaw said Sunday. “Let it be known, that the events that transpired were at the fault of the planners and participants of the H2oi event.”

Fashaw described officers being attacked and pelted with bottles and bricks, along with verbal abuse and physical attacks.

He said the organizers should be held accountable, and described the police response and other emergency crews as heroism at its finest.

“The officers and staff responded accordingly and in a professional manner, in light of all of the chaos and insurrection that was caused or given to them by the participants of the event,” Fashaw said. “What had happened during the event was in no way the fault of anyone in the police departments or staff that was involved.”

He also asked those with video not to post what he described as scene of carnage.

Cabrera also had harsh words for the participants and organizers.

“To me, this is quasi-domestic terrorism,” Cabrera said. “There was no regard for law enforcement. There was no regard for law and order.”

Officials in the area say they have been deluged with requests for comment, and most spent a significant part of Monday just getting a handle on what happened and how it could be prevented from happening again. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Byron told Fox 29 in Philadelphia that he was in contact with the governor’s office about the response after far more people than anticipated arrived. He said he requested the National Guard.

“This was a nightmare,” Byron said.

He seemed certain that the city and the region could keep the rally out in the future.

“They won’t be back next year,” Byron said.

In Wildwood Crest, police made 102 motor vehicle stops over the weekend and issued 61 summonses, far more than a typical September weekend. In North Wildwood, police wrote 120 tickets, Rosenello said.

Middle Township Police issued 40 summonses and stopped 80 cars, Leusner said, but gathered information for additional charges. He said far more summonses and criminal charges are likely from the chaotic weekend, with detectives photographing reckless behavior and reviewing copious social media posts.

“We are going to charge as many people as possible with traffic violations and any criminal violations for which we have probable cause to do so,” Leusner said.

There was significant damage to property, Leusner said. He said the township made one arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated and two on charges of eluding police.