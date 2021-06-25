Additional charges filed against Cape May Council member Bezaire

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Additional charges have been filed against Cape May City Councilman Chris Bezaire, Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Hance told Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury on Friday morning during a hearing to decide whether Bezaire will remain in custody.

After a brief discussion, the hearing was continued until Monday morning.

Bezaire was arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation in May into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend.

On Friday, Hance said, additional charges of “cyber-harassment, contempt and impersonation regarding a second victim” were filed Thursday.

She requested the hearing be continued until Monday morning to allow time for the prosecution to prepare and to give defense attorney John Tumelty copies of the information related to the case.

“I do of course have to get my hands on the new charges and all of the police reports that are germane to both cases,” Tumelty said during the hearing.