Additional charges filed against Cape May Council member Bezaire

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Additional charges have been filed against Cape May City Councilman Chris Bezaire, Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Hance told Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury on Friday morning during a hearing to decide whether Bezaire will remain in custody.
After a brief discussion, the hearing was continued until Monday morning.
Bezaire was arrested June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation in May into allegations of cyber-harassment by Bezaire against a former girlfriend.
On Friday, Hance said, additional charges of “cyber-harassment, contempt and impersonation regarding a second victim” were filed Thursday.
She requested the hearing be continued until Monday morning to allow time for the prosecution to prepare and to give defense attorney John Tumelty copies of the information related to the case.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire remains in jail after a …
“I do of course have to get my hands on the new charges and all of the police reports that are germane to both cases,” Tumelty said during the hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, Bezaire is accused of creating a false account on Facebook in February and posting under the name of the second victim. Neither of the alleged victims has been named.
The complaint also alleges he posted "lewd, indecent or obscene material" to a Facebook group with the intent of causing emotional harm.
That will mean another weekend in the Cape May County jail for the Cape May businessman, who was elected to council last year.
Under New Jersey’s bail reform law, introduced in 2017, the prosecution will have to convince the judge there is a reason to keep Bezaire detained, either as a potential flight risk or for other reasons.
CAPE MAY — City Councilman Chris Bezaire, 43, faces a series of charges stemming from allega…
The prosecution is set to make that argument Monday morning. Tumelty said at the hearing that it will cover the previous charges and those filed Thursday.
The hearing was held remotely, with Bezaire appearing in a video feed from the jail.
After Bezaire was taken into custody, detectives searched his home on Windsor Avenue and his real estate office on Washington Street.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.